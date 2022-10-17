Construction begins on Scott County Youth Justice and Rehabilitation Center

Construction is beginning on Scott County's new youth corrections facility after a ceremonial groundbreaking on Monday.

The official start of construction is a tangible step forward for the larger Youth Justice and Rehabilitation Center — YJRC — which has faced push back from some who say it is too large for the county's needs.

The center at 4715 Tremont Ave. in Davenport will have roughly twice the capacity of the current juvenile-detention center and includes space for meetings and programming for youth.

County officials say it should take about 18 months to build, finishing in spring 2024.

The property for the center housed the Scott County Sheriff patrol headquarters and jail annex until the construction of the 2007 jail addition and sheriff patrol headquarters in 2016.

Last month, supervisors awarded a construction contract to Bruce Builders for $22.57 million to construct the YJRC and a second floor flexible-training space for county government. The county also awarded a bid for HVAC systems to Trane for about $2.59 million.

Bids for the project, which were let in September, came in higher than Illinois-based architecture and engineering firm Wold estimated. The estimate was $21.575 million.

The Board of Supervisors still must approve contracts for furniture and fixtures, which Wold estimated in August to cost another $1.7 million.

County officials have touted the new YJRC as a modern replacement for an aging facility that was converted from a car dealership in 1980 to become a juvenile-detention center.

The new building will have more flexible meeting space for school work and intervention programming. It will host a dedicated space for the multi-government-funded Coordinated Assessment Program, operated by Family Resources. The program connects young people and family with housing, food, health care, and other resources.

County officials say the added number of beds will allow enough space to keep young people housed in the county while separating individuals if needed.

Currently, five young people from Scott County are being held in other counties because the downtown Davenport building has reached its capacity, YJRC Director Jeremy Kaiser told reporters Monday.

The building at 500 W 4th St. has an operational capacity of 14 to 16 people, and the new building will be licensed at 36 beds. It is to operate at a maximum of about 34 people, county staff have previously said.

In about 2016, Kaiser said, the center started seeing more young people being detained than could fit in the center, and he began searching for solutions.

"I would hear people say we need more programs. And I would hear other people say we need a bigger detention facility. And then people would ask me, 'What do you think we need?' I would always say: 'We need both,'" Kaiser said.

Critics of the larger facility point to reports that show Iowa disproportionately incarcerates Black youth. Nonprofit Sentencing Project found between 2016 and 2019, Black youth were more than nine times more likely than their white peers to be committed to detention centers, residential treatment centers, group homes and youth prisons in Iowa.

Four out of five supervisors have backed plans for the new YJRC. In September, they decided to forgo the use of $7 million in federal COVID-19 funds for the new juvenile-detention center as previously planned. They instead opted to infuse the project with funds from the county's capital improvement budget and dedicate the federal American Rescue Plan Act funds to other capital projects.

Board Chairman Ken Beck told reporters at the groundbreaking the county is proud of partnerships with other municipalities and service providers to offer diversion programming.

"We are excited to have a modern facility that provides seamless access to community-based diversion programs as well as a more positive environment to learn how one's actions cause harm to others and to take responsibility and make restitution to the community," Beck said. "By providing the building that can accommodate the needs for both education, programming, safety, and is located close to their homes, Scott County has taken a step forward and making a positive difference in the future of those youth that will come to this facility."