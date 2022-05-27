Construction caused 60-90 minute delays on 53rd Street last weekend. Davenport urges drivers to avoid the thoroughfare

The City of Davenport is urging residents to avoid traveling on 53rd Street if possible after ongoing reconstruction of the key Davenport thoroughfare caused hour-long delays or longer for some shoppers last weekend.

53rd Street is one of the busiest streets in Davenport — in 2018, the Iowa Department of Transportation clocked 31,600 cars as the average daily traffic — and chain restaurants and retailers like Costco, Portillos, Raising Cane's, and most recently a Mission BBQ are popular destinations in the construction zone.

Starting earlier this month, construction crews reduced four-lanes to two over roughly a quarter mile of road between Lorton Avenue and Elmore Circle as the second phase of 53rd Street reconstruction begins.

Crews are excavating and installing storm sewer on the north side of the street, said Assistant Public Works Director Clay Merritt, and once its finished will move on to the south side of the road.

Work on this segment of the $9 million second reconstruction phase is expected to last until August, Merritt said, meaning that section of 53rd Street will be one lane in each direction until then.

That roughly quarter-mile stretch includes the intersection with Costco, which General Manager David Pierce said fields as many as 3,000 people at the warehouse and gas station on a busy weekend day.

The street light at the intersection of Costco and 53rd was set to be a blinking red light, which drivers are supposed to treat like a stop sign. Merritt said this strategy worked well on other sections of 53rd under construction, but did not keep traffic flowing at the busiest times last weekend.

As a result, Davenport Costco-goers last weekend were stuck trying to get out of the parking lot for as long as 45, or even 90 minutes as one resident described on Facebook.

"We wanted to try to keep traffic moving, but in the busiest times for last weekend, it seems that could have been improved upon," Merritt said. "And so that's what we're testing out now."

Now, Merritt said, the light is cycling through the usual green, yellow, red, to move more cars through the intersection at once, and the city is monitoring traffic to adjust timing.

"We want to move traffic east to west," Merritt said. "But we also want to make sure that people who are frequenting those businesses can get out in a timely manner as well. So we're always trying to look for that balance."

Costco called the city last weekend to hire off-duty police officers to help direct traffic in its parking lot. Pierce, the general manager, said the number of traffic directors for this weekend will depend on how many off-duty Davenport officers are available, but that they've asked for two during the busiest times Friday, Saturday and Sunday.

"We're trying to do everything we can to work with the traffic flow," Pierce said. "The city has been very courteous, and we're going to do everything we can to make it the best possible experience for our customers."

Despite the extra tweaks to the street lights, Merritt said the best way to avoid congestion would be for drivers to take Veteran's Memorial Parkway, an east-west route on the north edge of the city, or Kimberly, a route south of 53rd, if drivers don't have to make stops at establishments on 53rd Street.

And if drivers do, he said, making trips at off-peak hours would reduce the chances of long delays. Merritt also urged drivers to be courteous and aware of construction workers.

"In the end, that section of roadway gets substantial amount of traffic," Merritt said. "And then if you're turning that into head-to-head traffic, there's going to be congestion. That's, unfortunately, what's going to happen when you try to bottleneck that much traffic, but that's what's necessary in order to fix the roadway, which is what everybody wants."

Merritt said the city understands the construction is an inconvenience for drivers, but said the new road would be a needed improvement.

"Not only are we completely reconstructing the roadway, we are going to be widening it in many instances along this the entire corridor. It's four lanes, we'll make we'll make it five to help with that added capacity."

