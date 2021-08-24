Consultant outlines projects to combat Davenport river flooding

Protecting Davenport's riverfront from increased flooding could cost anywhere from roughly $100 million up to $150 million over the next decade-plus under draft recommendations unveiled this week by consultants.
The proposed projects include: upgrading storm sewers; elevating River Drive east and west of Mound Street; elevating parts of LeClaire Street north of the railroad past Third Street; building a mix of levees, landforms and flood walls from areas around the Arsenal Bridge west past Veterans Memorial Park; and replacing temporary city pumps with automated permanent pump stations.
"The river interacts differently according to where you are," Davenport Assistant Public Works Director Clay Merritt said. "That's why we don't have one strategy — a flood wall, a berm — some other type of physical barrier throughout the entirety of the riverfront. According to where you are ... that 'wall' could be knee-high. It doesn't necessarily have to be incredibly tall to achieve what you're looking to achieve. And how does it interact with the fabric of what is in that area?"
The city is asking for the public’s input on the revised flood mitigation measures to further refine the flood resilience plan before presenting it for approval.
"It's really solidifying that which we've heard from the beginning," Merritt said of past public surveys and stakeholder meetings. "We heard what people's kind of preferred options were, took that into consideration. ... And, now, we've take that feedback and all of those options and narrowed it down" to a set of specific options for specific areas of the riverfront.
Merritt said city staff anticipate a full report and recommendations presented to the Davenport City Council in November for consideration and adoption, including proposed funding and implementation strategies.
The final round of public comment closes Sept. 15.
Cedar Rapids consulting firm H.R. Green, Inc., aided by architecture and engineering design firms Sasaki and Shive-Hattery, has been working since late August to determine how best to handle the city's riverfront and implement mitigation strategies to protect properties and prevent another flood.
The city and H.R. Green on Monday unveiled a new 22-minute video outlining recommended projects to reduce the impact of flooding on day-to-day lives and businesses and more quickly recover from a flood event.
The projects would provide a "comprehensive flood mitigation system" of levees, flood walls, removable road closures, storm water pump stations and backflow gates to prevent river water from backing up through the storm sewer system and inundating low-lying areas, according to HR Green.
The proposed measures would provide protection up to a flood stage of 22 feet, "significantly improving access across the city and reducing flood risk and disruption to public infrastructure, businesses and residents," according to the consultants.
The Mississippi River at Davenport reached an all-time record crest of 22.7 feet during the historic 2019 flood. Previous major flooding in Davenport has ranged from about 18 to 22 feet, per city data.
However, the intensity, duration and frequency of major flooding has increased over the last two decades. More than half of the major floods Davenport has witnessed in the last 143 years have occurred within the last 20 years.
"While the risk of high floods always remains, major flood impacts will be deferred to the very largest flood events," according to HR Green. "The city retains the ability to incorporate non-structural mitigation solutions (such as changes to land use and zoning regulations and property buyouts), to deploy temporary flood fighting measures if needed or to build higher in the future for anticipated floods."
Projects would be phased over time and hinge on the city's ability to leverage state and federal funding. But, several simpler, incremental projects could be completed in the near term in a matter of a few years, according to Merritt and the consultants.
"Completion of storm sewer and roadway improvements … would quickly provide improved access to the Arsenal and Centennial bridges and allow the city to delay the start of flood fighting in many areas until higher river stages," according to HR Green. "This would reduce both disruption to the public and labor costs, and provide a permanent flood detour route across Davenport up to flood stage 22’."
The city has already estimated it would spend $4 million of federal COVID-19 recovery funds in improvements to city storm sewer systems along River Drive to alleviate roadway flooding.
Davenport Mayor Mike Matson last week said the flood mitigation projects would also benefit from President Joe Biden's proposed $1.2 trillion infrastructure plan, which includes dedicated funding for natural disaster mitigation.
Kyle Carter, executive director of the Downtown Davenport Partnership, an affiliate of the Quad Cities Chamber of Commerce, said the group is supportive of the recommended flood prevention strategies.
"It's really just a matter of prioritizing which ones are most affordable that we do first," Carter said Tuesday.
Carter, HR Green and city staff emphasized the proposed improvements can easily coincide and be integrated into future public access and recreation opportunities along the riverfront.
"It's threading a needle of doing both," Carter said. "It's not a one-size-fits-all project. And we're going to do what we need to do in each location to make protecting downtown No. 1, but 1a is making sure that we still have an active, fun riverfront, and I really believe that we can do that."