Consultants conclude choice for Orion hall is 'nearly a tie'

WHAT'S NEW: Engineers on Monday recommended a new 8,500-square-foot building with the caveat that there could be another factor — such as location — that might alter that view. They ruled out renovating the current village hall as too expensive — at $1 million — for only gaining a portion of what was sought. Between renovating the 7,600-square-foot downtown Peterson building for $1.6 million — not including the purchase price — and building a new structure on the former bowling alley property on the southeast edge of town for $1.8 million, Mark Lee of Klingner said it's "nearly a tie in our mind." He added they would generally recommend a new building because "there's a sure thing; a lot of uncertainty goes away with a new building, but he also said that "location triumphs everything if everything else is equal." Lee concluded he would have a slightly revised recommendation for the village on Tuesday.