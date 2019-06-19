A contentious rezoning request by Davenport’s GD Xpress northwest-side gas station that could allow the business to expand and keep its doors open 24 hours per day is moving forward to a public hearing next week on the council’s discussion agenda.
Some angry neighbors have taken concerns to City Hall in recent weeks, saying the business is to blame for an increase in dangerous vehicular traffic, litter and police calls. Aldermen decided to table the matter two weeks ago at the business owner’s request.
Alderwoman Kerri Tomkins, whose 8th Ward includes the business, said the owner of the gas station has been a good neighbor to work with when issues have arisen. She also described the proposed expansion as a potentially positive move for the community.
“We have somebody who’s investing and he wants to make it better,” Tomkins said, adding that she wants to continue having conversations to alleviate other concerns forwarded by community members.
She also suggested special conditions could be added on with the rezoning to address some of the worries about the gas station while still allowing the expansion to move forward.
During Wednesday’s meeting, Davenport Police Chief Paul Sikorski was asked by Tompkins whether the police have been called to the gas station more frequently compared to other similar businesses. Sikorski described the calls for service to the gas station as “ordinary,” saying the business does not pose a heightened concern for law enforcement.
The city’s planning and zoning commission has recommended the proposal be denied. That means a supermajority of eight aldermen is needed to move the proposal forward. City staff have also recommended the proposal be denied, saying the expansion does not fit with the surrounding community.
Meanwhile, Alderman Mike Matson and Alderwoman Maria Dickmann, whose wards neighbor the business, have signaled that they do not support the measure. They cast dissenting votes on tabling the matter when it last came before council.
In other news:
Alderwoman Kerri Tompkins will not seek another term
Alderwoman Tompkins has decided not to seek another term representing the city’s 8th Ward, saying she intends to spend more time with family.
Tompkins, a city council member for nearly six years, broke the news during the city’s committee of the whole meeting on Wednesday night. Her decision to leave City Hall comes as two other open ward contests are coming up this November.
Davenport’s 8th Ward covers the north-central section of the city. Its area is largely north of 53rd Street to the city’s northern border, divided by Pine Street on the west and Jersey Ridge Road on the east.
Other races are happening this year in the city’s 5th and 7th wards, as Alderwoman Rita Rawson and Alderman Mike Matson are running for the open contest to replace outgoing Mayor Frank Klipsch.