Contractor expresses dismay with Henry County bid process

CAMBRIDGE, Ill. — A contractor who submitted a bid for the recently approved HVAC project at the courthouse appeared before the Henry County Board on Thursday to object to the bid process.

Rob Benedict, president and CEO of Mechanical Service Inc. of Peoria and Galesburg, said he would have hired 33 to 35 people for the work. He said he had $45,000 invested in the project, and took issue with the process and the lack of opportunities he had. He said the winning bidder now wanted him to do the project management. He also said he had been shocked to read that one contractor had a $6.2 million bid and that his own bid was $5.6 million with a mandatory 10% contingency.

The county approved a bid of $5,625,000 for the project last month.

In other business, the board approved 16-0 a proposal to have Bi-State Regional Commission apply for a $75,000 grant to revitalize the Henry County Tourism Board, which folded a year ago.

"There is a big opportunity here in Bishop Hill," executive committee chair Shawn Kendall said. He compared the Swedish Colony to the Amana Colonies in Iowa, noting there is enormous visitorship in Iowa. "We're missing an opportunity here," he said.

According to Kendall, the grant would bring back Henry County Tourism "in a new, refreshed form" and the organization could utilize bed tax funds and possibly apply for tourism grants in the future.

The county's total bills tallied over $4.6 million for the month, which was significantly higher than normal because a $50 credit given to households on their utility bills from the American Rescue Plan Act funding as well as a first payment for the HVAC project. Ameren has yet to pass on the credit to their Henry County customers, but the county has received thank yous from some other residents. Some residents were unaware of the credit and didn't know where it came from.

"I hope people do realize this is just one time," county board member Kathy Nelson said. "I don't want anybody to think they're going to get this repeatedly."

The board also approved a new Google workspace email agreement for $11,750 that involved 204 users. The price is good for the next three years. Email had previously been free.

Following a closed session, the board voted 16-0 to approve a five-year contract with county administrator Erin Knackstedt. The new deal will give her $94,000 this year with a 2% increase each year hereafter.

