Controversial but dedicated: Davenport's longest-serving alderman bids farewell

Some saw him as a controversial figure whose remarks were racially and culturally insensitive.
But for Davenport landlord and constituent David Dorris, 4th Ward Davenport Ald. Ray Ambrose was a cheerleader. His cheerleader.
Someone who always took his calls and was quick to respond to his concerns, whatever that might be — from city trash collection to snow removal to parking for a downtown event.
"If I had trouble with getting people in the city (to respond to an issue), he always told me the right person to call to help resolve my problems and they always got resolved," Dorris, 79, said. "Ray Ambrose is my cheerleader ... and he was a cheerleader for anybody else he was helping."
Ambrose will retire at the end of the month, wrapping up 24 years of service on the Davenport City Council, making him the city’s longest-serving alderman.
"My philosophy as an alderman was I wanted to help people. And I always try to treat people like I wanted my family treated," Ambrose said. "So if my grandmother or my aunt called up and complained about a pothole or their alley deteriorating, I took it personally. And I would do everything I possibly could to assist them."
Robert A. Ortiz Jr., who previously ran unsuccessfully against Ambrose for the 4th Ward seat in 2013, will succeed the long-time incumbent and be sworn in on Jan. 5.
Ortiz, who manages Hawkeye Tap Sports Bar & Grill, 4646 Cheyenne Ave., has said he would focus on furthering the development of affordable housing options in Davenport; adding more police officers; and investing in parks, outdoor recreation and street improvements.
"Like him or hate him, but one thing he always stood for was protecting the 4th ward and doing what was best for the city," Ortiz said of Ambrose. "I respect him for the much effort and time he put into the job. A lot of people can't say they've spent 25 years in politics. I have big shoes to fill and will continue to work to improve the 4th ward, and (I) hope to do as good of a job as he did."
Council colleagues last week praised Ambrose's lengthy public service to the city of Davenport and echoed Ortiz. Ambrose has represented Davenport's 4th ward since 1998, serving 12 consecutive terms.
"When you first started on the city council, I was a freshman in high school," Ald. Kyle Gripp, at-large, said.
Ambrose served as the conservative tough-on-crime, pro-business voice on council who continually advocated for more police enforcement and blamed judges for lax sentencing he saw as hindering Davenport's efforts to combat crime.
Ambrose, whose ward has had its share of the rise in shooting incidents in recent years, ran on a platform focused on public safety and continued improvement in city street and sewer repair and maintenance.
Former longtime Davenport Mayor Bill Gluba called Ambrose "a conscientious and respectful alderman."
Gluba noted Ambrose's support for funding and financial incentives for downtown redevelopment, including a bridge loan from the city to help a developer cash flow renovations to the Hotel Blackhawk, "which was a linchpin for" ushering in a wave of additional development.
Ambrose, too, pushed for improved professional accountability of city staff and concentrated on improving city services without raising taxes, but objected to the city's use of sanitary sewer, stormwater management and solid waste collection fees in doing so.
"He understood the city is a service organization … and made sure (staff) were the best educated (and) the best trained you could get," Gluba said.
Ambrose's tenure, though, hasn't been without controversy.
Davenport Mayor Mike Matson stripped Ambrose of his committee assignments over controversial remarks made in April comparing "the progressive Democrat party" to communists and Nazis.
He received criticism and was sued for defamation over remarks he made in 2017 about the homeless and the outreach performed by Timothy's House of Hope in the 4th ward.
Ambrose later apologized, but stood firm in his opposition to the ministry's meal site in the 1600 block of Washington Street, citing a desire to protect the neighborhood and nearby businesses.
In August 2020, Ambrose was targeted by a group of protestors and accused of supporting white supremacy for attending a rally protesters argue was organized by a man they allege is shown in social media posts with a swastika tattoo and engaged in race-baiting and espoused racist and bigoted views.
Ambrose attended a "patriot rally" in Davenport with signs supporting police and President Donald Trump. The rally was billed as supporting the Second Amendment, or gun rights.
"I don’t have a racist bone in my body, and I’m not a bigot," Ambrose said.
Former Scott County Democratic Party chairwoman Elesha Gayman called Ambrose's retirement "a welcomed departure" due to "the controversy and provocative nature he conducted himself in racial differences and social-economic inequalities."
"He hasn't been a friend to many people in Davenport and it's unfortunate," Gayman said. "Entities that serve the poor and hungry directly tried to make moves and grow and serve people that are in his neighborhood he would be adamantly and vocally opposed to such programs and agencies. ... (A)nd it's unfortunate because there are a lot of people in need. Part of your job is to give a voice to the voiceless, and he definitely didn't do that in a lot of instances."
Looking back, Ambrose said he's proud of the progress the city had made attracting new development and jobs downtown and in the 4th ward. He pointed to commercial redevelopment along Locust Street; new business openings in the Hilltop Campus Village; St. Ambrose University's campus expansion; rebuilt intersections along Locust Street and increased funding for street and sewer repairs.
"So many great things have happened, and I've been a small part of it," Ambrose said. "I'm incredibly proud of where the city of Davenport is. I'm proud of the team that we have at the city. ... I've said it numerous times, I believe Davenport is America's greatest city. ... I've had an incredible opportunity to serve the great 4th Ward and so many wonderful people. It's been a blessing for me."