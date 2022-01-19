'Cool as s**t': Davenport unveils designs for new fire station

Not only will a new Davenport fire station help improve response times, but it looks "cool as s**t," said Davenport Mayor Mike Matson.
Davenport aldermen were presented drawings Tuesday for a new fire station on land purchased by the city at North Brady Street and Welcome Way at East 42nd Street — site of the former Chi Chi's restaurant.
City officials said the station is being designed with firefighters' safety and the community in mind and will feature a 60-person community room that can also serve as a storm shelter and tactical operations center for public safety purposes.
The new fire station will also feature decontamination rooms and positive-pressure vestibule "airlocks" to stop airflow to the station house from the apparatus bay and decontamination and storage rooms where turnout gear can be placed.
"First and foremost, it has to reduce response times," said David Sorg, principal with OPN Architects of Cedar Rapids. "Secondly, we have to protect the firefighters from a safety perspective and that means keeping the carcinogens" and other toxins that collect on firefighters’ turnout gear and self-contained breathing apparatus after fighting fires away from living areas.
"We have red zones where it's hot with carcinogens," such as the apparatus bay, "yellow zones where you're actually decontaminating and then green zones, which are the safe living areas," Sorg said.
Firefighters can be exposed to hundreds of different chemicals and hazardous substances that are byproducts of combustion or burning, such as benzene, arsenic and formaldehyde. As a result, firefighters have a 9% higher risk of being diagnosed with cancer and a 14% higher risk of dying from cancer than the general U.S. population, according to research by the CDC/National Institute for Occupational Health and Safety.
"When you come into the apparatus bay there's not direct access into the living spaces," Sorg said. "So you go through and they take off their gear. There's washers and dryers and showers. So before they ever get back into the living spaces, all of that has been removed."
Other features of the building include:
- A public entrance showing off "the rich history and tradition" of the Davenport Fire Department, including a fire pole from the existing fire station at the intersection of 35th and Harrison streets, which the new station will replace
- Large glass overhead doors and windows showing off the station's fire apparatus
- A second-floor training area, a dayroom, lounge, patio, nine dormitories, a lighted stair tower and a lighted brick cutout of the station's number -- No. 3
- A bell found in storage in an attic at City Hall that either once hung from the historic building's stately bell/clock tower or was part of an old Davenport fire station
"But we're definitely going to do research so we can try to figure that out," Davenport Fire Chief Mike Carlsten said. "We're not exactly sure how we're going to get it down, but it's a doable project."
The current station, built in the 1960s, is only about a mile from the location of the new station, but the replacement will improve response-time issues related to one-way traffic on Harrison Street, according to city officials.
A 2018 operational study of the fire department recommended relocating the station because of its location in the Duck Creek floodplain and to better respond to increased call volume in the northern part of the city and accommodate continued commercial, industrial and residential growth in that area.
Instead of having to fight traffic or take or take an extended route to go north, "we found a piece of property that's right on major thoroughfares," with traffic control on 42nd Street at both Brady and Welcome Way "with easy access to go either north, south, east or west," Carlsten said.
Response times will depend on the location of the emergency, "but we're trying to make sure we have firefighters flow through the building as quick as possible," Carlsten added, likely shaving off seconds.
"And seconds mean the difference between life and death in some of the situations we respond to," he said.
The newly-designed station will also likely be larger than city officials had originally envisioned.
Aldermen are expected to vote next week to award OPN Architects an additional $277,290 for architectural and engineering work. The city this summer initially awarded a $382,600 contract for design and engineering work for the new fire station.
"Originally the station was intended to house one engine company, which is the current capacity of the existing Station 3," city Assistant Public Works Director Clay Merritt said. "However, as the northeast and northwest area of the City continues to see residential, commercial and industrial growth, there will be a need for additional fire services in the future."
As such city officials have recommended increasing the size of the facility to accommodate multiple fire companies and a 100-foot ladder truck. Doing so, Merritt said, "is in the best long-term interest of the city."
Merritt said city officials anticipate soliciting and awarding a construction bid this summer, with work commencing soon after and finishing the following summer or fall of 2023.
"It's a very impressive building and a fire station I think we’ll be happy to have in our community long-term," Ald. Kyle Gripp, at-large said.