Cory Booker remains confident as Iowa caucus approaches

"What is this election about? It is about that aspirational leadership about values and common cause," Booker said. "President Trump uses his Twitter platform to demean, degrade, divide. The next president has to be the best healer, uniter and inspirer than we've ever had. Our tribalism is getting deeper in this country. It is keeping us from doing the things we want.

"If you poll Obamacare, Republicans hate it. If you poll the actual policies that make up Obamacare with nobody's name, Republicans love it. That shows you we are in a distraught present where even our best interests are being undermined by our politics."

Booker said, if elected, he will fight for the middle class by reversing President Trump's tax bill that gives tax breaks to corporations and the wealthy.

"I know two years after my tax bill, Republicans will be extremely happy because it doubles the earned income tax credit," he said. "Every Iowan will get $2,000 more in their pocket. There will be teachers in this state who will see their incomes go up almost 50% because we're taking away carried interest and giving the new tax bracket — which gives hedge fund operators paying less of a percentage of their income taxes — why don't we give that to public school professionals?

