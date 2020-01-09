Cory Booker remains confident as Iowa caucus approaches

Struggling to stay with the main pack of other Democratic presidential candidates, U.S. Sen. Cory Booker, D-NJ, remains confident that his ground campaign in Iowa is strong enough to pull off a surprise finish after the Feb. 3 caucus.
Booker has maintained a consistent presence in the state, regularly drawing crowds at rallies and events despite slipping in the polls and not qualifying for a debate since November.
In a meeting with Quad-City Times and Dispatch-Argus editorial board members on Thursday, Booker said he is ready to upset expectations.
"When you're running for president, most of the variables you can't control," Booker said. "Go out there everyday and do your best. Tell your truth. I feel a sense of peace about that.
"If I finish fourth in Iowa, that's the story coming out of Iowa," he said. "Right now, people believe this race is fixed at four people, maybe five. If I finish fourth, going around the corner when we get to the south where the majority are African American voters ... a fourth-place finish here would be a grand slam. We are so underestimated right now."
Booker will find out within 24 hours if he qualifies for the next televised debate Jan. 14 in Des Moines.
He said his ability to build relationships makes him uniquely qualified to be president at a time when the country needs to come together.
"What is this election about? It is about that aspirational leadership about values and common cause," Booker said. "President Trump uses his Twitter platform to demean, degrade, divide. The next president has to be the best healer, uniter and inspirer than we've ever had. Our tribalism is getting deeper in this country. It is keeping us from doing the things we want.
"If you poll Obamacare, Republicans hate it. If you poll the actual policies that make up Obamacare with nobody's name, Republicans love it. That shows you we are in a distraught present where even our best interests are being undermined by our politics."
Booker said, if elected, he will fight for the middle class by reversing President Trump's tax bill that gives tax breaks to corporations and the wealthy.
"I know two years after my tax bill, Republicans will be extremely happy because it doubles the earned income tax credit," he said. "Every Iowan will get $2,000 more in their pocket. There will be teachers in this state who will see their incomes go up almost 50% because we're taking away carried interest and giving the new tax bracket — which gives hedge fund operators paying less of a percentage of their income taxes — why don't we give that to public school professionals?
"We'll be investing in working Americans who haven't gotten a real pay raise in a long time. I will do a lot of things to give us momentum."
In terms of health care, Booker supports Medicare for All in addition to universal paid family and medical leave. He would lower prescription drug costs by allowing Medicare to negotiate lower prices and import drugs from Canada and other countries. Lowering the Medicare age to 50 is another idea he supports.
But mental health care would be a priority.
"One of the biggest issues I've heard about Iowa, which is an issue that plagues my city, is the lack of mental health care here. We do things in our prisons to the mentally ill that our peer nations call torture. It affects us all, but we have no moral will to do something about it.
"My whole career has been about taking things out of the shadows, bringing them into center focus and challenging the moral imagination of folks."
Quoting Martin Luther King, Jr., Booker said, "we are caught in an inescapable network of mutuality tied in one garment of destiny that injustice anywhere is a threat to justice everywhere."
Booker said addressing climate change is so important, it will be "the lens through which we view everything. I feel an existential urgency on this. I will find more ways for people to care about this issue."
Part of Booker's climate change plan includes recruiting farmers and ranchers to be part of the solution. He would invest more than $100 billion in USDA conservation programs to adjust farming methods, soil erosion and modifying the CAFO (confined animal feeding operation) farming industry. Ending fossil fuel subsidies would also be a priority in addressing climate change.
Booker's education plan is to increase funding for low-income schools, raise teacher salaries and focus on early childhood education.
"Children are the greatest natural resource our country has, not oil and gas," he said.
If elected, he would expand the Department of Education and push for universal early childhood education.
"I want to be president not because I think I'm smarter than Amy (Klobuchar) or smarter than Elizabeth (Warren), they're my friends; we partner on bills together," he said. "I just believe I'm the best person in this field to do what I have to do. My main goal is to repair this country; to make us see each other again. You cannot love your country if you don't love your countrymen and women.
"Remember, we got to the moon because of a bigger table that included white male astronauts and hidden figures. We are a better nation when we come together and understand that we have a common goal. That's what is needed right now."