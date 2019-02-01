DES MOINES — Cory Booker is running for president, and he’s coming to Iowa.
None of that comes as a surprise to anyone who has followed Booker or Iowa politics over the past few years. But now it’s official.
Booker, a U.S. Senator from New Jersey, announced Friday morning he is running for president. He joins an ever-growing field of Democrats seeking the party’s nomination.
“We are better when we help each other,” Booker said in a video his campaign released Friday morning. “I believe that we can build a country where no one is forgotten, no one is left behind; where parents can put food on the table; where there are good paying jobs with good benefits in every neighborhood; where our criminal justice system keeps us safe, instead of shuffling more children into cages and coffins; where we see the faces of our leaders on television and feel pride, not shame.”
Booker will visit Iowa for a two-day swing next weekend, Feb. 8 and Feb. 9, his campaign said. Details will be released later, the campaign said.
He will follow that with trips to fellow early-voting states South Carolina and New Hampshire.
Booker, whose presidential campaign has been considered inevitable, last visited Iowa in October, shortly before the midterm elections, when he campaigned with Democratic candidates, including J.D. Scholten in Iowa’s 4th Congressional District, and spoke at the Iowa Democratic Party’s annual fall fundraiser. He also spoke to Iowa Democrats at the 2016 Democratic National Convention.
Boooker’s campaign said it will be fueled by grassroots support, that he will not accept donations from corporate political committees or federal lobbyists, and that he opposes independent political committees — known as super PACs — that support his or any other presidential campaign.
Booker, who is black, is making the announcement on the first day of U.S. Black History Month.
Booker joins a Democratic field that already includes Pete Buttigieg, Julian Castro, John Delaney, Tulsi Gabbard, Kirsten Gillibrand, Kamala Harris, Elizabeth Warren and Andrew Yang.