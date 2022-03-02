Cost to build a larger Scott County juvenile detention could grow. Here's why

Cost to build a new, larger Scott County juvenile detention center could grow by more than $4 million as officials contemplate expanding the building to provide additional space for county operations.

Scott County would build an annex on the second floor of the planned Youth Justice & Rehabilitation Center to serve as a backup site to provide continuity of operations in the event a disaster would render the county administration building in downtown Davenport unusable under a proposal supervisors are considering.

The added second floor would be a space where county departments could temporarily relocate and continue to function in case of a natural disaster, like the August 2020 derecho. After the storm hit, the county building was without power for three days, one county official noted.

"I can promise you one thing, we will need it (Continuity of Operations/Continuity of Government space) again in the future," Supervisor John Maxwell said. "The question is when. And the sooner we address this issue and get it taken care of, the better off we'll be for the safety of the county and the people we represent. And the juvenile detention center, which really isn't a discussion today other than it (CO/COG) could be on top."

The second floor would include restrooms, a break room and space that can be used for multiple purposes that would be fully developed in future fiscal years as needed, according to county officials.

Supervisors expressed support Tuesday at their committee of the whole meeting for awarding an additional $280,000 to Wold Architects and Engineers to expand the scope of work for the juvenile detention center building project to add a second floor. Supervisors will vote Thursday on whether to change the scope of work and award additional engineering and design fees.

"Is this (a) higher or lower dollars per square foot to gain additional space as opposed to some other place in the county? I’m included to say, let’s proceed with having architects give us a picture, a visual, and cost estimates of what this would entail," Supervisor Tony Knobbe said.

Scott County Administrator Mahesh Sharma said the county has discussed a plan for continued governance starting nearly 15 years ago, but was shelved because of the 2007 recession. The topic re-emerged as a five-year strategic plan priority in 2017.

David Farmer, director of budget and administrative services, said the proposal to add a second-story annex emerged after the county scrapped plans to build the planned detention center downtown and pivoted to plan B: tearing down the county's warehouse building at 4715 Tremont Ave. in Davenport, using the parcel to build a new juvenile detention center and finding different warehouse space.

The new location would not be as likely to face the same environmental disasters like flooding or lost power as the Scott County Administrative Building at 600 W 4th St., Davenport, Farmer said.

If approved, the amended contract would bring Wold's total pay to more than $1.4 million, plus reimbursable expenses, for design and engineering service to build the expanded 40-bed juvenile detention center and new county administrative space. County officials estimate the latter will add $4.3 million to the new building’s cost. The Youth Justice & Rehabilitation Center part of the building is estimated to cost $21.75 million to construct.

Scott county plans to use part of its allocation of federal COVID-19 relief funds for the building projects: $7.25 million for the new juvenile detention center and $2.75 million for the continuing governance portion of the building.

Supervisor Ken Croken asked county staff to put together a total cost for the proposed dual-use building, including demolition, which Farmer said he could provide on Thursday.

“We owe it to the public to tell them what the costs are rather than doling that information out incrementally," Croken said.

Tied to that, the supervisors are expected to vote Thursday on a $4.7 million purchase agreement for a 26,000-plus square foot warehouse at 1400 Lancer Court in Eldridge to replace the Tremont Avenue facility.

The county typically uses warehouse space to store things like records and salt, Farmer said. The county already was considering spending several million dollars in repairs and maintenance on the building, said.Tammy Speidel, county facility and support services director, said.

The current owner, Molo Oil Company, wants to continue to occupy the space and lease from the county, according to county documents and property records.

For three years, the county’s income from renting the space would be $234,000, not including taxes and maintenance fees, according to the agenda documents.

