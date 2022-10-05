Costs, membership loss led to sale of Life Fitness Center

An outdoor pool, ice-skating rink and a shared-use agreement are to be the trade-off for selling Bettendorf's Life Fitness Center.

The City Council on Tuesday approved a shared-use agreement for "The Landing," which will include a water park and ice rink. The Scott County YMCA will reconfigure the Life Fitness Center, LFC, as a youth-focused property, including an early-learning center, gymnastics and ninja centers, summer sports and camps.

The city bought the building in the 1980s but has incurred operating losses in recent years. City Administrator Decker Ploehn said membership has gone from 1,350 to 856 over the past four years.

"The Y came into being, other fitness centers came into being and the market is changing," Ploehn said.

The possible sale of the property was publicly disclosed for the first time in late May and city officials spoke of the plan only after others revealed it. When Ploehn acknowledged in the spring that negotiations were underway, others said the plan should have been disclosed much earlier.

Public speakers at Tuesday's meeting shared the same sentiment, saying the lack of transparency was "unethical."

Ann Stern said she felt overwhelmed by the lack of transparency, regarding plans for the center and did not hear about it unless it was bits and pieces from other people.

Stern said she found out at the beginning of this year that some city staff were contacted about the possible sale of the LFC to the YMCA and were instructed not to talk about it.

In May, longtime Friends of Bettendorf Parks Foundation Chairman Matt Mooney said he and others with the foundation were frustrated by a lack of public transparency, saying, “If it’s such a great deal, why isn’t the city council shouting about it? If it’s so great, why not shout it from the rooftops?”

Ploehn refuted the lack of transparency claims Tuesday night, saying that staff was told in February about the possible sale. He said staff were told questions from residents and LFC members were likely and that it was OK to disclose that discussions were underway.

"We didn't know where those discussions were going to go but we did not tell anyone that they couldn't tell people what was going on," Ploehn said.

As far as specifics on the deal, the outdoor waterpark will replace the aging city-owned Splash Landing and is expected to cost anywhere between $18 and $20 million.

The city also plans to leverage $4.6 million of the YMCA's money from the sale of LFC, along with $6 million in American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) funds to help cover costs and has $5 million committed in grants from two foundations.

Ploehn said the city has high hopes for receiving three other grants totaling $2.5 million and thinks the city will leverage at least $6 million in private funds.

At-Large Ald. Lisa Brown, a former park board member, said the board years ago looked into problems at LFC and put together a task force made up of senior citizens, swimmers and tennis players to come up with ideas.

Brown said they were asked to come back to the council and present the different options of how to address those issues. Even then, she said, it was losing money and the funds the then-council approved were essentially a short-term fix.

She was among the five out of six council members who voted in favor of the sale. She said her vote was not cast against LFC but in favor of doing what is best for citizens and the city.

Most of the council members agreed, saying LFC was not going to be viable much longer and that the sale of the center is not the final chapter for Bettendorf fitness.

"We open up the doors of possibility to what we can become and what we can build after (this)," Scott Naumann, 2nd ward ald., said.

The only council member to vote against the sale was 1st Ward Ald. Jerry Sechser, who said the fitness center helped older people who are vulnerable to cardiovascular disease.

Fifth Ward Ald. Scott Webster was not present for the meeting.