WHAT WE KNOW: Geneseo failed to receive an Illinois Transportation Enhancement Program grant for the South State Street/Rt. 82 welcome sign and pedestrian bridge project, so the city separated the two projects eliminating the need for a wider turn radius onto H.K. Robinson Drive.

WHAT'S NEW: City administrator Brandon Maeglin on Tuesday told the committee of the whole that he hoped to have costs for the welcome sign/landing pad soon. He said he believed the cost would be about $25,000 to be paid with a grant and hotel/motel tax funds, and the city could get it done this fall.

Maeglin is waiting on a bid for the concrete. He has met with the Illinois Department of Transportation on the site and doesn't believe there will be any problems connecting to the state's right-of-way. The landing pad will have a 16-foot radius and flags may be added later as sponsors are found, as their cost exceeds the concrete costs. For the pedestrian bridge, which is now planned about 50 yards to the south, a cost estimate may be ready soon so that the city can include it with a renewed application this fall for another I.T.E.P. grant.

WHAT'S NEXT: Aldermen voted 8-0 to recommend an agreement with the Geneseo Farmer's Market. The agreement requires that the market have insurance and specifies time frames on Saturday mornings. The first market this year will be on June 3. There are approximately 31 full-time vendors and six part-time ones and the market has a Facebook page and a website. Maeglin said the market has consistently grown and in future years may need to a larger location.

