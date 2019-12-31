Countdown to Legalization: Where do Democratic presidential candidates stand on marijuana legalization?

Cleanup legislation in Illinois

Locally in Illinois, where marijuana legalization goes into effect Jan. 1, state legislators will begin the spring session Jan. 28 with cleanup legislation aimed at clarifying recreational marijuana laws.

State Rep. Tony McCombie, R-Savanna, said legislators were able to accomplish a few marijuana-related bills during the fall veto session.

"Even though I voted no (on legalization), the cleanup legislation done during the veto session will help," McCombie said. "Missed in the original bill were police, firefighters and correctional officers' ability to consume. It also calls for reasonable employer drug policies. The cleanup they already did was good."

McCombie said lawmakers will have to address the marijuana growing shortage. She said supply will not keep up with demand.

"I think they are going to have to allow for more cultivation and do something to address the severe shortages," she said. "There are shortages right now for medicinal cannabis, and medicinal is the priority. They are opening more places to sell, but they are not opening enough places to grow it.

"I think the shortage issue is going to be the biggest thing we need to do," McCombie said. "We can't keep adding more licenses without the (product.)"

Also in need of attention, McCombie said, is addressing law enforcement testing for driving under the influence of marijuana.

"They say it's not as obvious as alcohol," she said. "That would be the other piece."

State Rep. Mike Halpin, D-Rock Island, said although a lot of issues were worked out during the fall veto session with regard to recreational marijuana, he would like to see looser restrictions on cannabis cafes addressed during the spring session.

"We need to improve the language on what is a lounge or cafe," Halpin said. "I would like to see it be a little easier for tobacco shops to participate in that. The way the law is written right now, only existing dispensaries can have tasting rooms. I'm not sure that's sufficient for many of our communities like those who live in apartments. I don't want to discriminate in favor of those who own their own homes.

"We'll have to see how things play out in the new year."