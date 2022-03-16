County board of supervisors to vote on 4% raise for elected officials, 8% raise for county sheriff

County elected officials would get a 4% raise and the Scott County Sheriff would get an 8% pay bump under the recommendations from a county compensation committee.

The five-member elected board would be included in that, raising each supervisor's pay to $46,145 a year, with the board's chair, who typically gets $3,000 more, at $49,145.

County employees are set to receive a 3% bump in salaries.

County supervisors will vote Thursday at the board's 5 p.m. meeting on the salary increases, which in addition to the county board and sheriff would include pay increases for the county attorney, auditor, recorder, treasurer and some deputies in those offices.

The county board will also hold a public hearing and vote on its budget at its Thursday meeting.

On Tuesday, Supervisor Brinson Kinzer asked the board to consider not increasing the board's wages but keeping other elected officials' pay bumps.

Supervisors decided to forego a pay raise for themselves in 2020 and 2021 and approved a 2% pay hike for the current fiscal year that ends June 30. They approved wage increases for other elected officials in fiscal years 2020 and 2022, including a 16% wage increase for the Scott County Sheriff last March.

Chairman Ken Beck, and supervisors Tony Knobbe and John Maxwell voiced support for going with the committee's proposed wage increase for themselves, citing the previous years of no pay raises and with inflation wanting to avoid setting a precedent of no wage increases for future boards.

"I think it's perhaps unwise or I don't know if dangerous is the right word to set a precedent of a 0% increase," Knobbe said. "At some point in time the job becomes no longer attractive other than to perhaps unattractive candidates. We all know we put in a ton of hours for this job. It's a very important job. I think we need to keep up with the marketplace."

Supervisor Ken Croken asked for a comparison of their salaries to other "part-time" county supervisors, but Assistant City Administrator Mary Thee said it's not so easy to compare county government systems. Some, like Johnson County, don't have a professional county manager like Scott County, and supervisors are expected to handle more professional duties.

She said there's no state law that defines part-time or full-time supervisors.

In an information sheet provided to the county compensation board of salaries for supervisors for fiscal 2021 found Linn County, with a population of 230,000, paid each supervisor about $119,000 (which the board approved raising to $128,000 for 2023). Johnson County, with a population of about 152,800, paid each of its supervisors $87,168 (raised to $89,129) this year.

Black Hawk County, population 131,100, was more comparable to Scott County, paying its supervisors $41,669. Woodbury County, at about 100,000 people, was less, paying its supervisors $38,453.

Scott County Compensation Board member Greg Adamson, a former supervisor who also serves as a member of Bettendorf City Council, said the discussion for the 4% for elected officials was a number the commission-members thought was reasonable and compensated for cost of living increases.

Here's the breakdown of the county raises, effective July 1:

County Auditor: $96,489, up from $92,768

County Attorney: $161,155, up from $154,957

County Recorder: $96,489, up from $92,768

County Sheriff $154,004, up from $142,596

Treasurer: $96,489, up from $92,768

Supervisor: $46,145, up from $44,370

Chair, Board of Supervisors: $49,145

The 8% increase for the Sheriff, on the heels of a 16% increase for the fiscal year ending June 30, was prompted by a bill signed into law by Gov. Kim Reynolds last year called "Back the Blue" that mandates counties to bring county sheriffs' salaries in line with city chief law enforcement officials.

