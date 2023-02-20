WHAT WE KNOW: Geneseo City Administrator Brandon Maeglin works with Henry County Economic Development Director Jim Kelly on efforts to promote Geneseo business retention and expansion.

WHAT'S NEW: Maeglin invited Kelly to speak Tuesday to the City Council on recent economic development efforts in the county. Kelly told the aldermen he belonged to a multitude of organizations including, locally, the Geneseo Economic Development Corporation and All for Arts. Regionally, he is a member of Intersect Illinois and the Council for Shopping Centers. He is headed to a convention of the latter organization soon to promote Henry County.

A major issue of his is to promote broadband for Henry County farmers ("They ask me that every day," he said). He noted when he was hired there were nine active revolving loans in the county and now there are 53, and, of those, 16 in Geneseo injecting $608,000 into the Geneseo economy. He said renewable energy including wind farms and solar fields were another priority, keeping in mind that he does not want to remove valuable farmland from production. He also said he was working to revive the Henry County Tourism Bureau.

"We cannot afford not to have a tourism bureau in Henry County," he said. Overall, he said Henry County is blessed; it is one of only two rural counties in the state to operate in the black. "I do want to be able to sustain and survive and have quality of life," he said. "Growth is important, and I would say we're above par (for the state)."

WHAT'S NEXT: The council voted 5-1 Tuesday to approve a $493,049.63 bid from Brandt Construction for Phase 2 of the northeast drainage project. Alderman Craig Arnold, 1st Ward, voted no; aldermen Keith Kennett, 3rd Ward, and Doug Crow, 4th Ward, were absent. Phase 2 involves installing 1,200 feet of storm sewer along the east side of Chicago Street and adding a sidewalk. Because the bid was $93,000 over the original estimate, aldermen debated what to do at the Jan. 24 committee of the whole meeting.

Pastor Steve Palm thanked the council for its vote, noting the Geneseo Evangelical Free Church had had $100,000 worth of flood damage in the basement and had nine sump pumps running before Phase 1 was completed.

"We now have some pumps that don't run," he said. "And the sidewalk helps the church to feel more connected to the city."