Davenport Alderman Mike Matson’s electronic signature was applied without his knowledge to a document tied to an ongoing dispute between the city and the Civil Rights Commission, a court document shows.
In April, Mayor Frank Klipsch forcibly removed four members of the Davenport Civil Rights Commission, a volunteer board that oversees the Civil Rights Office. Former Commissioner Nicole Bribriesco-Ledger, one of those removed, has filed a lawsuit in Scott County District Court challenging that decision.
An exhibit filed with the court shows an email from Matson to Klipsch in which Matson says his signature was added to the document “in advance of it being publicly sent.”
Matson took issue with an unspecified part of the removal action letter that, in part, described the four commissioners as lacking “respect for representative government and the rule of law.”
“I request any future correspondence, letters of actions, or written action items with my signature is first drafted and sent out for comment before official publishing,” Matson's email says.
Matson and Klipsch did not immediately reply to a request for comment.
This story will be updated.