ANDALUSIA — Officials in Andalusia are contemplating their possible role in the demolition of the Rock Island County courthouse.
On Tuesday, Andalusia Trustee Craig Brackney sent Rock Island County Administrator Jim Snider a letter stating village trustees have been notified of a forthcoming lawsuit from Landmarks Illinois, the state's largest historic preservation advocacy group, against Rock Island County over the razing of the courthouse.
Andalusia Mayor Curtis Morrow said he is neutral on the topic and doesn't think litigation will move forward.
"We won't be involved in any lawsuit against the county," Morrow said. "We've got our own problems in Andalusia."
Frank Butterfield, president of Landmarks Illinois' Springfield office, would not comment on whether Landmarks Illinois has approached Rock Island County municipalities to partner in litigation with the agency.
"At this point, we are still standing behind our Jan. 16 letter that stated we are exploring our legal options," Butterfield said. "We are prepared to take legal action if necessary."
Snider sent copies of the letter to all Rock Island County board members. He said he responded to Brackney's letter.
"It is a concern that the trustee has, and I appreciate it," Snider said. "Any resident of the county that has a concern about county business is something our board has to be aware of."
Brackney declined to comment on the letter Wednesday, saying he preferred to speak on the matter at the Feb. 4 meeting planned for 7 p.m. in the Andalusia village hall.
"We have been asked to join this lawsuit as plaintiffs in the proposed litigation," Brackney wrote in his letter to Snider. "We are also concerned that the county may not have honored its duty to find alternate uses and/or alternate owners for the 1896 courthouse which would have preserved this landmark for the benefit of our community."
Brackney wants county officials to attend the Feb. 4 meeting and present "evidence and testimony" on the courthouse. He expressed concern about demolishing the courthouse using bond funds originally taken out to construct the Rock Island County Justice Center Annex, which now serves as the new courthouse.
"Our community helps to fund the activities of the county, principally through the assessment of substantial property taxes," Brackney wrote. "Similarly, we have a vested interest in those assets which are owned or controlled by the county, including the 1896 courthouse.
"As mutual governmental agencies, we would prefer to work in concert with the county, rather than in opposition," his letter states. "We are hopeful that you will provide us with that opportunity."
On Jan. 16, Landmarks Illinois sent a letter to members of the Rock Island County board and the Public Building Commission stating demolition of the courthouse, built 1895-97, would violate the Illinois State Agency Historic Resources Preservation Act.
Rock Island County board member Cecelia O'Brien, D-Moline, said she hopes the county is sued.
"I say, let's put this on hold and let the courts sort it out," she said. "I think it's further proof that the community in Rock Island County was not made aware of what the county wanted to do with that building.
"A small group of people in power decided they wanted to get rid of the courthouse," she said. "They went about it in such a way that nobody would realize what their intentions were because, if they had, there would have been a public outcry.
"If it were not for a set of lucky circumstances that postponed some things, that building would already have been torn down."
O'Brien referenced a meeting Monday between Rock Island County Chief Circuit Judge Walter Braud and Rock Island Mayor Mike Thoms at which Thoms refused to approve a demolition permit for the project.
"We are short on office space, we have a $10 million building, and we are tearing it down," O'Brien said. "Why is Judge Braud uniquely qualified to tell the city of Rock Island to tear it down?"
County board member Rich Morthland, R-Cordova, called Brackney's letter an "exciting development" and said he plans to attend the Feb. 4 meeting in Andalusia.
"Litigation is our answer," he said. "Litigation is our best avenue to saving the courthouse.
"Why are we tearing the courthouse down?" he said. "It's on the whim of a judge. Judge Braud said many times he would bow to the wishes of the (Illinois) Supreme Court. I'm excited someone else may bring a lawsuit forth.
"There are engaged citizens saying, 'Hey, this is ours, too,'" Morthland said. "We have new names involved who can bring pressure to bear."