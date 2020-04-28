COVID-19 has brought some benefits to Scott County Jail

Bryce Schmidt takes off his shoes and strips down in his garage every day when he returns home from the Scott County Jail. A new and deadly coronavirus means his clothes hit the washing machine before he enters his house.
Schmidt’s new reality is shared by many.
But the outbreak and rapid spread of COVID-19 has provided the Scott County Jail with a few silver linings.
As of Tuesday morning, none of the 198 inmates in the jail or any of the jail staff have tested positive for the novel coronavirus that is sweeping through Iowa and the Quad-Cities.
“That’s the best part — knock on wood,” said Major Schmidt, a chief deputy with the Scott County Sheriff’s Department and the jail administrator. “We have had to isolate a few inmates with coughs or temperatures, but so far we have been very fortunate.”
Schmidt pointed out another way the jail staff has been “fortunate.”
“At the beginning of March, we had roughly between 340 and 350 inmates — in a jail that holds right around 360,” Schmidt said. “We were really looking at a very crowded, stressful situation in the jail.
“The staff, our guards, has the stress of worrying about COVID-19 — the worry of getting the virus or giving it to a family member. But with the the lower population, the staff and the guards and the inmates really are safer.”
Schmidt said the current population model at the jail could be a blueprint for the future.
“It’s a big ‘if,’ but if we could figure out a way not have the jail so full, I think there would be some long-term benefits,” Schmidt said. “There would certainly be less stress on the staff and the guards. Dealing with the pandemic has made some very real challenges, but in a very real way its allowed staff a chance to recharge a bit – we really were in a very stressful situation.”
Schmidt said the new normal at the jail has saved money.
“For one thing, we’ve gone from serving right about 1,000 meals a day to serving between 600 and 700. So there’s a very real savings there,” Schmidt said. “But the real savings is in transportation costs. We just don’t have as many transports. We aren’t taking as many inmates out of county or to hearings.”
