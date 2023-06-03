Overnight and into Saturday morning, huge machinery could be seen tearing down small pieces, including hanging debris, of the collapsed building at 324 Main St. in downtown Davenport.
According to the city, the work is being done "to control falling hazards."
"This is to support the recovery efforts of first responders on scene," the city wrote on its Facebook page.
Work is being done by demolition company D.W. Zinser.
According to the city other logistical changes are coming Saturday.
"The fence securing the site is subject to movement based upon movement of equipment needed on the site," the city wrote.
The city also advised the traveling public to "avoid downtown as traffic patterns are likely to shift on short notice.
For drone operators, Federal Aviation Administration also has implemented a temporary flight restriction within a mile radius of 324 Main St. because it "impedes recovery efforts," the city wrote.
