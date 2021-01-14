Criminal justice reform bill passed in Illinois draws ire, approval of lawmakers and police

Sullivan said his department has already purchased body cameras, but he disagrees with language in the bill that states officers will not be allowed to review their own footage; only supervisors will be allowed to do that.

He said officers often rely on their own video footage as they complete incident reports.

"What (lawmakers) are attempting to do is turn this not into a tool that's good for transparency and good for everybody, but to be something that can only be used only against the police officers," Sullivan said. "So we're carrying around something to record ourselves that we can't use for our job purposes that someone later can use if somebody complains if they don't like the officer's behavior.

"If they want to require the body cameras that's fine. In our department's case, the city purchased the body cameras recently and we'll be using them on a regular basis."

Sullivan said the body camera requirement may be a challenge for small municipalities that do not have the financial resources to purchase the equipment. A "camera grant" being offered by Illinois will not be enough to cover all of the police officers in the state who need body cameras, he said.

"There are thousands and thousands of officers in this state, and there is not enough money in there," he said.

The bill has now been sent to Gov. J.B. Pritzker, who is expected to sign it into law.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 1

Get Government & Politics updates in your inbox! Stay up-to-date on the latest in local and national government and political topics with our newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.