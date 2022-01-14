 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Dan Swanson announces bid for reelection to the Illinois House of Represenatives
Dan Swanson announces bid for reelection to the Illinois House of Represenatives

Republican Dan Swanson is running for reelection in the Illinois House of Representatives.

Swanson, from Alpha, will run in the newly redrawn 71st District, which runs from the Quad-Cities area through parts of Henry and Mercer counties to the Galesburg/Knoxville area, Monmouth and Macomb.

Before the recent redistricting, Swanson was serving in the 74th District.

Swanson is a farmer and a veteran, having served almost 30 years in the military, according to a news release. During his time as a representative, Swanson has focused on supporting agriculture and helping veterans, working families and rural communities.

Rep. Dan Swanson

