Dan Swanson announces bid for reelection to the Illinois House of Represenatives

Republican Dan Swanson is running for reelection in the Illinois House of Representatives.
Swanson, from Alpha, will run in the newly redrawn 71st District, which runs from the Quad-Cities area through parts of Henry and Mercer counties to the Galesburg/Knoxville area, Monmouth and Macomb.
Before the recent redistricting, Swanson was serving in the 74th District.
Swanson is a farmer and a veteran, having served almost 30 years in the military, according to a news release. During his time as a representative, Swanson has focused on supporting agriculture and helping veterans, working families and rural communities.
Tags
Get Government & Politics updates in your inbox!
Stay up-to-date on the latest in local and national government and political topics with our newsletter.
Anthony Watt
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.