Davenport Alderman James "JJ" Condon, at-large, announced Tuesday he will seek a second term on the city council, saying he wants to build on the direction Davenport has taken in recent years.
Condon, who has served in City Hall since 2017, highlighted the council’s focuses on neighborhood revitalization, increased public safety spending and public infrastructure investments as positive momentum for the Davenport. He says he has been honored “to serve the people of Davenport for the last two years” and he is “proud of the actions our city has taken to support our neighborhoods, invest in our infrastructure, and hold the line on taxes.”
“I'm excited for our city's future and committed to the hard work of building on these successes to make Davenport an even better place to call home,” Condon said in a statement.
Condon is a Realtor with Davenport-based Ruhl & Ruhl Realtors. He is also part-owner of Applestone Homes, Inc., an area real estate developer.
Condon’s announcement comes roughly three months before the November election. In Davenport, every municipal office is up for reelection every two years.