Alderman At-Large Kyle Gripp announced he is seeking a third term on the Davenport City Council.
“I am excited about the future of Davenport, and I will continue to provide the steady leadership our city needs. I understand the challenges our city faces, and I am dedicated to improving public safety, investing in sustainable infrastructure, and developing our local economy,” Gripp said in a news release.
In his four years on the council, Gripp said over 2,000 jobs have come to the city, aldermen have held the line on taxes, increased the city's bond rating and grew the rainy-day fund.
Gripp said he is committed to creating sustainable infrastructure, and investing in public safety and economic development. He said economic development was his top priority.
"We have a system that is working, and we have 2,000 jobs to prove it," he said. "We will continue to fight for high-quality, family-supporting jobs as well as supporting and growing our local small business community in Davenport."
“It is more important than ever to maintain strong leadership on the Davenport City Council, considering the challenges and obstacles presented to the city over the last few months," Gripp said in his release. "If we are going to move forward as a community, we must maintain a strong sense of direction and growth. I would be honored to continue to serve my community as Alderman At-Large."