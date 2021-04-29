Davenport alderman resigns, bids farewell. See who might fill his seat

Davenport Mayor Mike Matson has tapped a St. Ambrose University professor to temporarily fill the Ward 7 city council seat soon to be vacated by Alderman Patrick Peacock.
Matson announced Wednesday he will ask Davenport aldermen to appoint Joseph Miller, professor and chair of marketing, sales and international business at St. Ambrose, to fill the remainder of Peacock’s unexpired term until someone new is elected to the seat in November’s regular city election.
Matson said he chose Miller after speaking with five individuals who expressed interest in being appointed to the soon-to-be-vacated seat. Matson would not say who the other individuals are.
"I think Mr. Miller seems like a wonderful person that has all the good intentions from my short experience with him to represent the ward and help out the city," Matson said, calling Miller a "well-rounded, grounded person."
Matson said he intends to have Miller appointed with the caveat he not run for the seat in the city election to avoid the appearance of favoritism and giving a candidate a leg up over other contenders who may run in the fall.
Miller said he will not run for the Ward 7 seat, and has never before held or run for elected office.
"I just want to be of service," Miller said. "I am at a point in my career and my life where I think I have a lot to offer (working in academia for close to 20 years) ... to be able to reach out to people with differing points of view. And I'm a tenured professor. A lot of goal is for the rest of my career in life is to act in service of others. I understand this is a temporary appointment."
Miller, who is Black, has been a resident of Davenport since 2017, moving here after accepting a marketing faculty position at St. Ambrose University’s College of Business.
He teaches classes in marketing strategy, sales principles, international marketing and marketing research to both undergraduates and MBA students.
Miller also serves as a board member of the North/West Scott County YMCA. He has been married for 27 years and has two children: a daughter who is a senior at Central High and a son in the 8th grade, set to enter Davenport North High School.
A native of Detroit, prior to moving to Davenport, Miller lived in the Rochester, New York area for nine years as a faculty member in the Saunders College of Business at the Rochester Institute of Technology, according to his CV.
"I've had a lot of experiences that have to do with issues of working together and working across the aisle and being able to achieve goals of shared governance," Miller said. "That's a big part of my platform here at the university ... and I wish to work in that same vein" and "make decisions that are based heavily on data and reason."
Peacock, Davenport's lone Black alderman, abruptly announced in February he will resign from the seat, effective Friday, after serving just over a year in the role.
A retired real estate agent and retired U.S. Army captain, Peacock was elected to Davenport City Council in 2019 for the open 7th Ward seat to replace Matson, who was elected mayor.
Peacock has said he is resigning for unspecified "personal reasons." He said earlier this month he is moving across the river to Illinois and "taking a knee."
During Wednesday's city council meeting, his last as alderman, Peacock thanked residents, friends and family for their support. He urged Davenport aldermen to not let parochial interests and prevailing public opinion detract from making hard choices that serve the greater good of all Davenport residents.
"I tried to provide a different set of lenses," Peacock said. "Sometimes we forget why we are here. ... We are here to serve."
Peacock congratulated Matson on his selection of Miller to temporarily fill the seat, stating "I'm quite sure he will do great things for the 7th Ward."
Residents of the 7th Ward could petition for a special election following Peacock's resignation or within 14 days after an appointment is made.
If an appointment has been made, and the petition for a special election is filed, the appointment would be temporary and an election will be held to fill the vacancy permanently.
Residents would need to gather at least 149 valid signatures from residents of the ward to call for a special election, according to Iowa Code.
Matson said he has not heard of interest from Ward 7 residents to petition for a special election to fill the seat.
The ward stretches roughly east to west from Eastern Avenue to North Division Street and north to south from West Central Park to 53rd Street.