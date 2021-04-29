Davenport alderman resigns, bids farewell. See who might fill his seat

"I just want to be of service," Miller said. "I am at a point in my career and my life where I think I have a lot to offer (working in academia for close to 20 years) ... to be able to reach out to people with differing points of view. And I'm a tenured professor. A lot of goal is for the rest of my career in life is to act in service of others. I understand this is a temporary appointment."

Miller, who is Black, has been a resident of Davenport since 2017, moving here after accepting a marketing faculty position at St. Ambrose University’s College of Business.

He teaches classes in marketing strategy, sales principles, international marketing and marketing research to both undergraduates and MBA students.

Miller also serves as a board member of the North/West Scott County YMCA. He has been married for 27 years and has two children: a daughter who is a senior at Central High and a son in the 8th grade, set to enter Davenport North High School.

A native of Detroit, prior to moving to Davenport, Miller lived in the Rochester, New York area for nine years as a faculty member in the Saunders College of Business at the Rochester Institute of Technology, according to his CV.