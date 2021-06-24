Davenport alderman will seek re-election to second term in fall election

"Davenport’s Police Department has experienced a year like no other," Dohrmann said in his statement announcing his re-election bid. "They have been worked tirelessly and have faced unprecedented tragedies within our community. I will continue to support the men and women who risk their lives to protect our families. At the same time, I recognize that many times once someone has an interaction with our police department, the system has already failed them. I remain committed to investing in preventative criminal justice programs such as the Youth Assessment Center and early education programming."