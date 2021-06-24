Davenport alderman will seek re-election to second term in fall election

Alderman Matt Dohrmann announced Wednesday he will seek re-election to a second term representing Davenport's 5th ward.
The 5th Ward includes the Village of East Davenport and East Village neighborhood.
Dohrmann, a lead auditor at John Deere, defeated fellow political newcomer Kristi Miller for the open seat in 2019 to replace former Alderwoman Rita Rawson, who ran an unsuccessful campaign for mayor that year. Rawson had represented the area since 2016.
"I am proud of the accomplishments we have had in my first term on City Council," Dohrmann said in a statement. "Our strong fiscal policies allowed the City of Davenport to hold the line on taxes, even with budget shortfalls due to the COVID-19 pandemic. We have invested a record number of dollars back into our neighborhoods via street improvements, sewer upgrades and neighborhood revitalization programs such as (the) Davenport DREAM (Project).”
Dohrmann, too, said he is committed to public safety, "and will continue to work with our community partners to find a comprehensive solution to addressing crime within our community."
Davenport has witnessed a surge in gun violence, following a rising national tide of violent crime.
"Davenport’s Police Department has experienced a year like no other," Dohrmann said in his statement announcing his re-election bid. "They have been worked tirelessly and have faced unprecedented tragedies within our community. I will continue to support the men and women who risk their lives to protect our families. At the same time, I recognize that many times once someone has an interaction with our police department, the system has already failed them. I remain committed to investing in preventative criminal justice programs such as the Youth Assessment Center and early education programming."
Other priorities outlined by Dohrmann include: working with city staff to incentivize redevelopment of vacant lots and abandoned houses; expanding city investment in neighborhood restoration programs and street, sewer, bridge, trail and other infrastructure improvements; and economic development.
Davenport resident Tim Kelly, who works with adults with disabilities, has also publicly announced that he will run again for the 5th Ward seat. Kelly was one of six who ran for the open seat in 2019. He lost by 47 votes in a crowded October primary.
He intends to advocate for better development of affordable housing; improved upkeep of streets and alleys; maintaining and finding better use for neglected buildings; and improved communication with the public about opportunities and resources available through the city.
Filing to run for Davenport mayor and city council seats does not open until August.