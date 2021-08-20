Davenport aldermen announce, file to run for re-election this fall

Davenport aldermen Kyle Gripp and JJ Condon, who each represent the city at large, announced Friday they will seek another term on the Davenport City Council.
"In the last two years, we have grown substantially in spite of the pandemic," Gripp said in a statement announcing his intent to seek a fourth term. "This has increased our tax base and made it possible for the city to continue to invest in infrastructure projects. We’ve seen major economic development in the Eastern Iowa Industrial Center that has created thousands of family-supporting jobs and provided needed growth to the area. Additionally, we’ve been able to achieve record-spending on streets, reinvest in our neighborhoods, and help foster a strong and vibrant downtown."
Despite the financial and economic challenged posed by the pandemic, the city has maintained a balanced budget without increasing municipal property tax rates, Gripp added.
"Our fiscal restraint means our rainy-day fund is adequately funded and ready for the next emergency," he said. "The past two years have shown that in challenging times we need strong and proven leaders. I would be honored to continue to serve my community as Alderman At-Large."
Gripp, a Davenport native, was first elected in 2015 and works at the Rock Island Arsenal Joint Manufacturing and Technology Center.
Condon, a home builder and real estate developer first elected in 2017, echoed Gripp in announcing he will seek a third term.
"The council has put Davenport in a strong financial position. We’ve made smart budgeting decisions which have meant no tax increases despite the financial strain the pandemic put on local governments," Condon said in a statement. "(I)n spite of two years that have stretched our resources in unprecedented fashion, Davenport has made continued progress towards necessary longstanding goals: completion of our riverfront park system, dependable flood protection, and the revitalization of our neighborhoods," along with record spending to improve city streets, sewers and other infrastructure.
Condon said his top priority for another term is to tackle rising crime in Davenport.
"While we have continued and prioritized investment in public safety, including supporting our police department with the creation of three new crime analytics positions, and prioritizing the creation of a Youth Assessment Program, there’s more work to be done," he said. "We recognize that combating juvenile crime in our community requires investing in our at-risk youth, and providing them opportunity and tools to build a better future for themselves."
Filing closes at 5 p.m. Aug. 26 for candidates running for Davenport mayor and city council this fall. Should more than two candidates file to run for an office, a primary will be held Oct. 5. The general election is Nov. 2.
Those who filed nomination papers this week for election to Davenport City Council include:
- Incumbent Ward 1 Alderman Rick Dunn
- Incumbent Ward 8 Alderwoman Judith Lee
- Davenport resident Tim Kelly, who works with adults with disabilities, will challenge Alderman Matt Dohrmann for the 5th Ward seat. Kelly was one of six who ran for the open seat in 2019. He lost by 47 votes in a crowded October primary. Dohrmann has previously announced he will seek re-election, but had yet to file nomination papers as of Friday afternoon.