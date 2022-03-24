Davenport aldermen approve $236 million budget. Here's what they'll spend it on

The Davenport City Council approved a $236 million capital and operating budget for the fiscal year beginning July 1.
The budget includes no raises to property tax rates, though some fees will go up. The city's $47 million capital budget includes funding for the construction of a new Davenport fire station and a new phase of reconstruction of 53rd Street. The city doesn't plan to add new fire or police staff.
Under the new budget, the city's property tax rates will hold at $16.78 per $1,000 of assessed value. But a resident's tax bill could still go up if their property's value increased.
City fees, however, are set to increase. Fees that fund a hazardous materials response team will increase, as will sewer rates, but not as much as prior years.
Davenport aldermen approved a plan to increase the city's sewer rates 5% annually for the next three years, a reduction from previous yearly increases of 7% or more recently. Fees for solid waste and clean water will also rise, which city staff say will avoid large hikes to pay for capital improvement projects and maintenance.
The city's capital improvement budget includes $22.6 million for streets and sewer projects, including $4.45 million for neighborhood street repair and $4.6 million for high-volume street repair. The second includes $2.1 million for reconstructing and widening 53rd Street from Eastern Avenue to Elmore Circle.
It also includes $10 million to construct a new Fire Station 3. And $1.22 million will go toward a flood-mitigation project at the city's Water Pollution Control Plant and compost facility, and another $1 million to set in motion a newly adopted flood resiliency plan to reduce the impact of Mississippi River flooding along Davenport's riverfront.
The city's DREAM project, which aims to encourage investment and attract homebuyers to Davenport's older neighborhoods, will see an infusion of $1.04 million.
"I always like to point out when we're talking about over 75% of this budget, probably more, we're talking about public infrastructure, public safety, strong neighborhoods," Alderman Kyle Gripp, at-large, said. "And this year, we added in flood mitigation, but when you talk about those three — public safety, public infrastructure and strong neighborhoods — that is where the vast majority of our budget is going, and that's where it should go."
1 of 5
012022-qc-nws-firestation-001
Davenport aldermen were presented renderings Tuesday for a new fire station on land purchased by the city at North Brady Street and Welcome Way at East 42nd Street — the site of the former Chi Chi's restaurant.
Davenport aldermen approved a $236 million capital and operating budgets for the fiscal year beginning July 1, 2022. The budget includes funding for the construction of a new Davenport fire station, a rendering off which is pictured above, at North Brady Street and Welcome Way at East 42nd Street.
Davenport aldermen were presented renderings Tuesday, Jan. 18, 2022, for a new fire station on land purchased by the city at North Brady Street and Welcome Way at East 42nd Street — site of the former Chi Chi's restaurant.
Davenport aldermen were presented renderings Tuesday, Jan. 18, 2022, for a new fire station on land purchased by the city at North Brady Street and Welcome Way at East 42nd Street — site of the former Chi Chi's restaurant.
Davenport aldermen were presented renderings Tuesday, Jan. 18, 2022, for a new fire station on land purchased by the city at North Brady Street and Welcome Way at East 42nd Street — site of the former Chi Chi's restaurant.
The city of Davenport's proposed 2023 fiscal year budget includes $10 million to construct a new fire station between North Brady Street and Welcome Way to relocate Fire Station 3, which is in the Duck Creek flood plain.
1 of 5
012022-qc-nws-firestation-001
Davenport aldermen were presented renderings Tuesday for a new fire station on land purchased by the city at North Brady Street and Welcome Way at East 42nd Street — the site of the former Chi Chi's restaurant.
Contributed
012022-qc-nws-firestation-002
Davenport aldermen approved a $236 million capital and operating budgets for the fiscal year beginning July 1, 2022. The budget includes funding for the construction of a new Davenport fire station, a rendering off which is pictured above, at North Brady Street and Welcome Way at East 42nd Street.
Contributed
012022-qc-nws-firestation-003
Davenport aldermen were presented renderings Tuesday, Jan. 18, 2022, for a new fire station on land purchased by the city at North Brady Street and Welcome Way at East 42nd Street — site of the former Chi Chi's restaurant.
Contributed
012022-qc-nws-firestation-005
Davenport aldermen were presented renderings Tuesday, Jan. 18, 2022, for a new fire station on land purchased by the city at North Brady Street and Welcome Way at East 42nd Street — site of the former Chi Chi's restaurant.
Contributed
012022-qc-nws-firestation-004
Davenport aldermen were presented renderings Tuesday, Jan. 18, 2022, for a new fire station on land purchased by the city at North Brady Street and Welcome Way at East 42nd Street — site of the former Chi Chi's restaurant.
Sarah is the Bettendorf, East Moline, and Silvis reporter for the Quad City Times covering local government and news in the those areas. She graduated from the University of Iowa this spring and was the editor of the student-run newspaper The Daily Iowan.
About 175 petitioners signed a request in late November asking the Iowa State Auditor's Office to make an inquiry into Scott County's plans to increase the county's number of juvenile detention beds from 18 to 40.
A group from Quad Cities Interfaith attended the Scott County Board of Supervisors meeting to again ask supervisors to use federal COVID-19 relief dollars to provide direct assistance to essential workers who did not receive a federal stimulus check. Their request was denied. At the same meeting, supervisors approved, 3-2, a 4% pay raise for themselves.
The recorder's office issues marriage licenses, registers births and deaths, issues certificates on vital records and processes passport applications. The office is also responsible for recording and maintaining official records related to real estate titles.
Davenport aldermen approved a $236 million capital and operating budgets for the fiscal year beginning July 1, 2022. The budget includes funding for the construction of a new Davenport fire station, a rendering off which is pictured above, at North Brady Street and Welcome Way at East 42nd Street.