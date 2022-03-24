Davenport aldermen approve $236 million budget. Here's what they'll spend it on

The Davenport City Council approved a $236 million capital and operating budget for the fiscal year beginning July 1.

The budget includes no raises to property tax rates, though some fees will go up. The city's $47 million capital budget includes funding for the construction of a new Davenport fire station and a new phase of reconstruction of 53rd Street. The city doesn't plan to add new fire or police staff.

Under the new budget, the city's property tax rates will hold at $16.78 per $1,000 of assessed value. But a resident's tax bill could still go up if their property's value increased.

City fees, however, are set to increase. Fees that fund a hazardous materials response team will increase, as will sewer rates, but not as much as prior years.

Davenport aldermen approved a plan to increase the city's sewer rates 5% annually for the next three years, a reduction from previous yearly increases of 7% or more recently. Fees for solid waste and clean water will also rise, which city staff say will avoid large hikes to pay for capital improvement projects and maintenance.

The city's capital improvement budget includes $22.6 million for streets and sewer projects, including $4.45 million for neighborhood street repair and $4.6 million for high-volume street repair. The second includes $2.1 million for reconstructing and widening 53rd Street from Eastern Avenue to Elmore Circle.

It also includes $10 million to construct a new Fire Station 3. And $1.22 million will go toward a flood-mitigation project at the city's Water Pollution Control Plant and compost facility, and another $1 million to set in motion a newly adopted flood resiliency plan to reduce the impact of Mississippi River flooding along Davenport's riverfront.

The city's DREAM project, which aims to encourage investment and attract homebuyers to Davenport's older neighborhoods, will see an infusion of $1.04 million.

"I always like to point out when we're talking about over 75% of this budget, probably more, we're talking about public infrastructure, public safety, strong neighborhoods," Alderman Kyle Gripp, at-large, said. "And this year, we added in flood mitigation, but when you talk about those three — public safety, public infrastructure and strong neighborhoods — that is where the vast majority of our budget is going, and that's where it should go."

