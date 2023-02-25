Davenport took a final vote this week on a compromise between neighbors and a nonprofit housing agency in what has been a controversial neighborhood rezoning proposal in central Davenport.

Ecumenical Housing, an affordable housing nonprofit, wanted to rezone the property of a former adult daycare to allow for three rental units. Current zoning would allow for two.

While many neighbors welcome Ecumenical Housing turning the property into affordable housing units, they feared the rezoning could open the door to a less scrupulous owner that could follow the same process to convert single family homes into investment rental properties.

Several neighbors attended six weeks of council meetings to voice their opposition to the rezoning.

Representatives for the nonprofit have said they needed the third unit to meet requirements for a multi-million-dollar state grant.

The two sides compromised with an amendment that aims to curb neighbor concerns while allowing Ecumenical Housing the three units.

The amendment caps the building's height to 35 feet and limits the number of units to three.

It also directs that if the existing structure is damaged or demolished and loses more than 50% of its assessed value, a structure can only be rebuilt or restored as a single-family home or duplex. If the building loses less than 50% of its value, it may be restored, keeping with the three-unit cap.

Neighbors in attendance thanked Ecumenical Housing and aldermen for passing the amendment but continued to express concern about other property rezoning requests.

"It certainly protects the property, but what it doesn't protect is future decisions and future zoning considerations," said Jesy Yeates, a resident who lives nearby on Mississippi Avenue.

He also was critical of the reason for selecting the location. He requested communications between the state agency involved with handling the grants and Ecumenical Housing. In reviewing the application, Yeates said,the Iowa Finance Authority gave greater weight to a unit in a rent-burdened area, prompting Ecumenical Housing to include the Bridge Avenue building in its application instead of another location.

The state could weigh locations to spread affordable housing across the city, Yeates said.

Ald. Marion Meginnis, 3rd Ward, thanked the residents who came to each meeting to express their concerns and said the long-term implication is, "something we need to pay serious attention to going forward as we're thinking through a zoning change."

"They (neighbors) should not be the linchpin that has to be the bad guys on whether or not a $10-plus- million project goes forward," Meginnis said. "And they've done a very good job of educating themselves on how this came to be and why it was a last-minute situation, and they're absolutely right about the problems with how some of these things are funded."

Davenport applying again for federal RAISE grant

The city is trying again for a federal RAISE Grant with an application to the U.S. Department of Transportation. This time, the city is including traffic signals and striping for the conversion of 3rd and 4th streets to two-ways.

The project would fund priorities from the city's 2021 flood-resiliency plan, including: establishing a permanent flood detour route until the river reaches a flood stage of 22 feet; keeping interstate access open to the Centennial and Government bridges during large-scale flood events; improving transportation safety.

The total project cost is estimated to be $18 million of which the city is requesting $14.7 million from the U.S. DOT, or 80% of the project cost. The city would be responsible for $3.69 million, which is 20%.

If the city wins the grant, projects included would be:

Raising Rockingham Road from Sturdevant to Marquette Street, on River Drive near Mound Street, and at the intersections of 2nd Street and Gaines Street and 3rd Street and LeClaire Street.

Repairs on sections of roadway on Rockingham Road and Marquette Street

Reconfiguration of the 3rd and 4th street intersections on River Drive

Signals, striping and other requirements for two-way conversion of 3rd and 4th Streets.