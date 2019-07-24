Davenport aldermen on Wednesday night approved more than a dozen changes to the city’s hazard mitigation plan — which includes flooding — in hopes of obtaining up to $1.8 million in grant money from the state of Iowa.
Updated goals outlined in the plan include additional protection for the Water Pollution Control Plant, flood mitigation measures relative to long-term plans for the city’s riverfront and the acquisition and demolition of flood-prone buildings. City officials have characterized the update as a technical change necessary to become eligible for certain state grants related to flood mitigation.
Council members unanimously adopted the measure, which was on its consent agenda, with no discussion on Wednesday night. Last week, Public Works Director Nicole Gleason told council members that documenting flood mitigation efforts was necessary to apply for some of the state disaster grant funding opportunities that have recently become available.
“Over the past year staff has worked diligently to identify some things that would make our flood operational efforts and repair efforts easier and better cost effective in the long term,” Gleason said during that hearing. “So, we wanted to take that opportunity to update the plan now in consideration for this grant cycle being open.”
Flood protection has become a major conversation topic in Davenport following the disastrous temporary flood barrier breach that struck downtown in April. The barrier breach caused millions in damages and forced dozens of businesses to close their doors for weeks.
Davenport Mayor Frank Klipsch has created a task force to study and make recommendations for the city’s long term flood protection plans. City officials say they still expect those recommendations to come from that workgroup, which may then also be adopted into the plan.