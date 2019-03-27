A financial assistance deal between Davenport and Pine Hill Cemetery was passed, giving Pine Hill as much as $450,000 to continue managing the financially troubled Fairmount Cemetery over the next six years.
City officials say the move allows Fairmount Cemetery to stay in private hands after it fell into financial disarray. A state agency took it over in 2017 after the 80-acre grounds became overgrown and neglected.
Since late 2017, the Iowa Insurance Division, which oversees such matters, has paid Pine Hill to manage the cemetery’s day-to-day operations. Pine Hill officials say they want to restore the cemetery and some of the neglected structures on the grounds to make it a sustainable business once again.
Without the agreement, Iowa law would’ve required the city to take over management, an outcome the city says would’ve been highly expensive and impractical.
Before passage, Alderwoman Marion Meginnis, 3rd Ward, amended the deal to require part of the historic structures on the cemetery grounds to be reviewed by the city's historic preservation committee. She's said the move would help maintain the historic integrity of Fairmount Cemetery, a staple of the city's west end.
In other news:
Riverfront task force created
Aldermen passed a resolution establishing an eight-member task force to make recommendations to the city council about the next project on Davenport’s riverfront.
Called the Regional Activity Area, the task force will pick a design firm and plan for the city-owned space in the larger Main Street Landing downtown. The task force will include aldermen, members of several boards and commissions, and a designee of the Downtown Davenport Partnership, a division of the Quad-City Chamber of Commerce.
Application for federal assistance for Channel Cat moves forward
Aldermen passed a resolution enabling city administrators and officials with local public transportation provider MetroLINK to submit a $1.2 million grant request to the Federal Transit Administration for the Channel Cat.
The grant would be used to replace the city's dock in Lindsay Park, one of four stops the Channel Cat makes during its seasonal ferry boat tours. City officials say the dock has been worn by age and ice since it was built 24 years ago.
The Channel Cat has long been a draw for tourists, and city officials say they hope an upgraded dock would help continue that trend. If the city gets the grant, about $300,000 in local taxpayer dollars would be put into the project to meet federal match requirements.