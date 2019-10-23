Davenport aldermen on Wednesday night adopted changes to a recent city ordinance aimed at curbing illicit massage parlors, closing a loophole that allowed three businesses to reopen after they had been shuttered by local law enforcement.
City staff say the existing law has already rid Davenport of nearly a dozen businesses they say were trouble spots. The changes adopted Wednesday broaden the scope of the original ordinance to apply to massage therapists licensed by the state of Iowa, granting law enforcement the authority to placard those places if the city has “probable cause” to believe illicit activities are ongoing.
The changes also install tougher penalties. Now, businesses that are placarded by the city twice within one year will be shuttered for a minimum of one year and no similar business may reopen in the same location during that time.
Davenport Police Chief Paul Sikorski said the existing legislation has helped address “a new dilemma” that has emerged in the Quad-Cities.
“It’s actually been really effective so far,” Sikorski said of the city ordinance. “And we’ve gotten a lot of support from the legitimate … massage places as well.”
Sikorski added that the law gives law enforcement “an avenue and a legal means to go and investigate when we suspect something illicit or illegal is happening.”
One of the problems cited by city staff during recent discussions is a circumvention of the existing law whereby the owner of a business may transfer its title to a third party and escape city oversight.
Creating a regulatory framework for massage parlors in the first place was a response to growing concerns about illicit ones taking root in the area after other cities in Iowa have taken similar measures. Local sex trafficking victim advocates called on city leaders to make the changes earlier this year, saying the parlors can sometimes be a haven for human trafficking and prostitution.
Other municipal governments in the Quad-Cities have followed suit. Similar ordinances were recently put in place to address sex trafficking in Bettendorf and Moline. Rock Island recently updated its decades-old law to mirror Illinois requirements by forbidding anyone from opening a massage parlor without a state license.
Aldermen passed the amendment alongside other items on the City Council's consent agenda by a vote of 9-0.
In other news:
City pursuing clean air grant for Elm Street bridge
Davenport is applying for a competitive clean-air grant from the state of Iowa to help pay for rebuilding Elm Street bridge, one of two bridges previously owned by Canadian Pacific Railway.
Elm Street bridge closed nearly 18 months ago because of safety concerns. Rebuilding it is expected to cost $2.5 million. Aldermen approved the grant application Wednesday night.
Davenport took ownership of the bridges from the railroad company earlier this year after city leaders had long complained about a lack of momentum toward fixing it. The company also gave the city $1 million to help fix both.
The clean-air grant is awarded to infrastructure projects that could reduce the amount of carbon emissions. City staff say rebuilding Elm Street would reduce driving distances for commuters and encourage alternative methods of transportation.
The clean-air grant could be worth as much as $1.5 million and is one of two the city is pursuing from the Iowa Department of Transportation.
Still to be fixed is the 13th Street bridge, which also closed nearly 18 months ago. City leaders have yet to announce detailed plans for moving that project forward, but it is expected to remain closed for years.
Three firefighters sworn in
Three Davenport firefighters were sworn in on Wednesday night following an induction ceremony led by Davenport Fire Chief Mike Carlsten.
Carlsten called it “a very proud moment” to commemorate the new firefighters joining the ranks of the department. Each new firefighter took an oath administered by Mayor Frank Klipsch before having his badge pinned on by a loved one.
The firefighters started their journey with the department in June. They completed an eight-week training program and started shift work two months ago, Carlsten said.
The new firefighters are Nathan King, Ben Anderson and Jordan Miller.