A proposed financial agreement being considered by Davenport aldermen would increase how much the Figge Art Museum receives annually in tax dollars and extend the city’s financial commitment to the museum for at least another decade.
Under the proposal, the city would continue paying the museum $753,000 per year until 2024, then up its yearly contribution to $800,000 until July 2029. City administrators unpacked some specifics of the deal Tuesday during a meeting with Davenport’s elected officials, pointing to several contractual provisions that compel the Figge to increase its fundraising efforts as a path toward increased financial independence.
“The goal here is to create long-term financial stability for the Figge,” said Brandon Wright, Davenport’s assistant city administrator and financial director.
Obligations for the Figge include continuing to maintain the city’s art collection, staying open at least 40 hours each week for the general public and keeping an elected official on the museum’s board of trustees. For fundraising, the museum would be required through its annual fund and scholarships to raise $1 for every $2 the city puts up and add $500,000 to its endowment fund every five years. It would also allow the museum to loan out the city’s art collection to other institutions.
The terms of the agreement spell out a renewal every five years after the initial expiration date, with the city’s contribution scheduled to increase by $30,000 for each five-year period. The automatic renewal kicks in if neither party wants to make changes at the end of a contract’s term.
Wright said the renewal clause aims to demonstrate the city’s continued financial commitment to the museum as its officials seek to go out and raise more money.
The city first established an art gallery in 1925 after the state passed legislation allowing property taxes to be used for purchasing and managing the city’s art collection. The collection, which began as a donation of hundreds of artworks by former Davenport Mayor August Ficke decades ago, has grown over the years to more than 3,000 pieces kept by the Figge.
The proposed agreement resembles one the city inked last year with the Putnam Museum, a 150-year-old staple on Davenport’s west side. That deal uses money from the city’s hotel tax collections to provide a total of $6.4 million for the museum between 2018 and 2029.
Funding for the Figge hasn’t always come easily. In 2014, a request to extend the city’s contributions beyond 2023 was met with some resistance from sitting aldermen, who questioned the investment.
But aldermen voiced no protest about the city’s current proposal on Tuesday.
“I think it’s a great agreement if both sides fulfill their obligations,” Alderman Ray Ambrose, 4th Ward, said during the meeting.
City officials are expected to take action on the matter next month.