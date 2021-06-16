Davenport aldermen object to Chuck E. Cheese alcohol license after fatal shooting

Davenport aldermen on Wednesday objected to a request by Chuck E. Cheese's, 903 E Kimberly Road, for a license to sell beer and wine following a fatal shooting last fall at the pizza-themed family fun center and restaurant.
City Council members voted unanimously not to advance the restaurant's request for a beer and wine license. It was a symbolic move that city officials acknowledge will be futile, as the state's Iowa Alcoholic beverages Division has final say and will likely approve the license request regardless.
"There's local approval, but really all you're doing is making a recommendation," City Attorney Tom Warner said. "And as we've been told on a number of occasions, they disagree with our stance often and overrule use. There's no reason that we have to deny Chuck E. Cheese that the state would recognize."
Treshonda Pollion, 25, of Davenport, pleaded guilty in May to voluntary manslaughter in the death of 29-year-old Eloise Chairs. She was originally charged with first-degree murder in the case. Her sentencing has been delayed after subsequently telling authorities she is innocent.
Pollion was accused of shooting Chairs on Oct. 25 at Chuck E. Cheese after the two women reportedly got into a fistfight after an argument over a game card.
Recently appointed alderman Joseph Miller, a professor and chair of marketing, sales and international business at St. Ambrose University, raised the alcohol license during the meeting.
"It seems that a lot of their play is to attract what they refer to as 'wine moms' in their businesses to be able to service those needs of 'wine moms' while their kids play in the blackdrop," Miller said. "Now, I'm a marketing professor. ... A large part of my teaching and my research has to do with marketing ethics. Someone talk me down from this ledge."
While recognizing the state "will overturn us anyway," Alderwoman Maria Dickmann, Ward 2, said she "can't see adding alcohol to a place where a situation like that transpired as being a good thing," referring to the fatal shooting.