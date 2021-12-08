Davenport aldermen pass resolution opposing Scott County youth detention center plans

Davenport aldermen on Wednesday objected to plans by Scott County to build a larger juvenile detention center in downtown Davenport.
Aldermen voted unanimously to approve a resolution stating the Davenport City Council's opposition to any plans to redevelop the site at West 4th and Warren streets for a new, larger Scott County Juvenile Detention Center.
Plans to build a new, 40-bed Youth Justice & Rehabilitation Center — which would more than double existing capacity at the juvenile detention center at 500 West 4th St. — has generated tense debate and widespread opposition, including to supervisors' planned use of more than $7 million in COVID-19 rescue funds to help pay for the estimated $21.75 million building.
"The potential impact of the new facility on Davenport neighborhoods and residents is great, and this process should have been done on a more collaborative basis," the resolution states.
Aldermen last week criticized supervisors over the purchase of property downtown with the intent of building a new detention facility there without seeking input of the city council.
"The site is adjacent to urban, diverse neighborhoods all within low/moderate income census tracts where many families are already struggling with poverty, housing issues, transient residents, disinvestment and a relatively high incidence of crime," the resolution reads. "A detention center does nothing to enhance or improve their lives."
While recognizing the county’s need to replace the outdated facility, critics argue Scott County's youth population and youth incarceration numbers are in decline.
"Statistics across the country and even within the State of Iowa project an overall need for fewer allocated beds in Juvenile Detention Centers," according to the resolution. "Community-based approaches such as the Youth Assessment Program that work to redirect at-risk youth are a growing alternative to costly incarceration. The City Council recommend the Board of Supervisors closely examine these options as it addresses the state's mandate to remove young people from adult facilities."
County officials contend a 40-bed facility is needed to address overcrowding and long-term juvenile detention capacity needs while continuing to invest in diversion, restorative justice and prevention programs.
Davenport Mayor Mike Matson said he and Ald. Marion Meginnis, ward 3, who represents parts of downtown, have spoken with county officials to find an alternative solution and location.
"We are having talks with them and trying to work through some things, and that will continue," Matson said.
In other business
Aldermen on Wednesday also approved:
a two-year, $385,000 contract with National Network for Safe Communities at John Jay College for technical assistance and support in launching a new violence-prevention initiative.
Aldermen in July approved using $750,000 in federal COVID-19 rescue funds toward violence interruption programming to address ongoing gun crime in Davenport.
City staff has recommended implementing a strategy known as group violence intervention (GVI) it says has proven successful in reducing homicide and gun violence in other communities.
The evidence-based model was implemented last year in Cedar Rapids and has also been used in places like South Bend, Ind., as well as Chicago, Detroit and New Orleans.
"It will be tough on offenders, while letting people in the cycle of violence have options and will above all give them hope," Davenport resident Mary Maher told aldermen during the meeting. "I think this is the hope I've been looking for for this city."
new city ward and precinct boundaries to reflect population shifts and changes in the state legislative district boundaries as a result of redistricting.
The boundaries were redrawn to move the least amount of voters and maintain compact wards, while adhering to nonpartisan criteria set out in state law, including ensuring boundaries are contiguous.
The current addresses of sitting aldermen and aldermen-elect are not allowed to be considered in setting the boundaries. If displaced, aldermen will represent the ward they were elected to represent on Nov. 2, regardless of their residency. For subsequent elections, they must either change residency or seek election to the new ward in which they reside.
Overall, there was little change in the boundaries.