Davenport aldermen pass resolution opposing Scott County youth detention center plans

a two-year, $385,000 contract with National Network for Safe Communities at John Jay College for technical assistance and support in launching a new violence-prevention initiative.

Aldermen in July approved using $750,000 in federal COVID-19 rescue funds toward violence interruption programming to address ongoing gun crime in Davenport.

City staff has recommended implementing a strategy known as group violence intervention (GVI) it says has proven successful in reducing homicide and gun violence in other communities.

The evidence-based model was implemented last year in Cedar Rapids and has also been used in places like South Bend, Ind., as well as Chicago, Detroit and New Orleans.

"It will be tough on offenders, while letting people in the cycle of violence have options and will above all give them hope," Davenport resident Mary Maher told aldermen during the meeting. "I think this is the hope I've been looking for for this city."