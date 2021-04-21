Davenport aldermen question, request changes to school resource officer agreement

Parents and the public would receive monthly reports on police officers' activity within Davenport public schools, and students and faculty would be asked to evaluate their level of comfort and safety in school buildings with officers present.

Officials would collect data on the program’s performance and publish the results and monthly statistics online for public review.

"The takeaway from this should not be anything other than another flawed city in America takes a small step toward getting better, because that's what we are trying to do here," Alderman J.J. Condon, at-large, said. "And this MOU gives us the opportunity to put the information in the sunlight and continue to get better."

That data would include calls for service, arrests and citations within school buildings (including the type of charge desegregated by race, ethnicity and gender), referrals made to the diversion program, police tips handled that that come in through the schools, truancies filed, classes taught and involvement in outreach programs.

Davenport school board members, the Davenport mayor and city and school district staff would evaluate the SRO program every year, using data from the monthly statistics and annual survey of students.