Davenport aldermen to dissect proposal eliminating one-way traffic downtown

Davenport city council members will dedicate two meetings in the coming weeks to a proposal that would convert two downtown one-way streets to two-way traffic.

On Tuesday, city staff will present to council the results of a technical review of the estimated cost, impact, and different pathways the council could take on a proposal to convert 3rd and 4th Streets to allow two-way traffic flow.

The council will wait to actually discuss the options presented until the following Tuesday, July 26, during a scheduled work session at city hall, said Sarah Ott, Davenport's chief strategy officer.

"The work session on July 26th will be reserved for the council discussion after they have had a chance to hear the presentation and read the technical review," Ott said.

The technical review, which the city council asked for earlier this year, is expected to answer questions and shed light on concerns raised by the public and staff about how converting to two-way traffic downtown would impact residents, businesses, and visitors in the downtown.

City Administrator Corri Spiegel previously said the review would include information on funding and the Bi-State Commission grant-review process, turning movements, loading zones, traffic capacities, lane configurations, and terminus points.

The proposal to convert the downtown to two-ways has been discussed for years, but was suggested most recently by the Downtown Davenport Partnership to do on the same timeline as a separately funded project to resurface 3rd and 4th Streets in order to save time and expense.

The city held three public meetings and conducted an online survey to gauge what the public thinks about eliminating east-west one-way traffic downtown. Although the survey didn't explicitly ask, more than half of respondents wrote in the survey they opposed the change, including more than half of people who said they owned property or businesses, or lived in the downtown area.

Several survey-takers asked why the proposed conversion stopped at Marquette Street, as proposed, rather than stretching west to Telegraph Road. That is one part of the proposal being analyzed, city staff have said.

Others raised questions of how to manage traffic with just one lane in each direction. Trucks often take up a lane of traffic to unload, and survey-takers raised concerns of impending traffic congestion at peak hours or if River Drive is closed due to flooding.

Those in favor of the conversion say it will make the downtown safer and more attractive for pedestrians and the growing number of residents downtown because it would slow and calm traffic.

Others disagree, saying timing of the traffic lights already limits speeds.

According to Iowa Department of Transportation traffic counts from 2006 to 2018 — the most recent year data is available — peak average daily traffic along 3rd Street was 11,000 vehicles and 9,300 along 4th Street, with less volume east and west of the core of downtown.

Advocates also note that long-time efforts to bring a grocery store downtown have been hampered by one-way traffic. Downtown Davenport Partnership Director Kyle Carter said a prospective store turned down a property adjacent to the new YMCA, citing specifically the impact of one-way traffic on its business.

In advocating for the conversion, the Downtown Davenport Partnership points to other cities in Iowa, such as Des Moines, Cedar Rapids, and Muscatine that have converted their one-ways to two-ways, and a 2014 University of Louisville study of a small area of a Kentucky city found conversion led to reduced speeds, fewer collisions, higher property values, and lower crime.

Davenport's six-year capital improvement plan includes plans to rehabilitate 3rd and 4th Streets in 2024 for $9.2 million, $7.3 million of which comes from a federal grant.

The plan also included a possible $1.7 million - which would still have to be approved by the city council - to convert traffic signals on 3rd and 4th Streets to allow for two-way traffic from East River Drive to Marquette Street. The Downtown Davenport Partnership would contribute up to $700,000.

City officials have said, however, extending the conversion to Telegraph Road, as has been raised, would be more expensive.

If you go

Presentation to city council on results of a technical review of converting 3rd and 4th Streets to two-way traffic.

Tuesday, July 19 at 3:45 p.m. at Davenport City Hall, 226 W 4th St., Davenport.

Work session for aldermen to discuss the information and options presented in the technical review.

Tuesday, July 26 at 3:45 p.m. at Davenport City Hall