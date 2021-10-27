Davenport aldermen vote 6-4 in favor of Happy Hollow liquor license

By a 6-4 vote, Davenport City Council members voted to approve the liquor license renewal for MC’s Happy Hollow.
Even the man who recommended tabling the vote for the liquor license during the Sept. 16 committee-of-the-whole meeting — Alderman Ray Ambrose, 4th Ward — voted in favor of renewing the bar’s liquor license. The bar is located in Ambrose’s ward at 1502 W. 14th St.
At least six people from the audience spoke supporting the bar. Police Chief Paul Sikorski acknowledged that the bar owner has reached out to police for help in finding a solution. Ambrose said he would support the bar if the owner would work with the police.
The incident that raised concern over the bar’s liquor license was a shooting that occurred early on the morning of Sept. 9, a Thursday. Officers canvassed the area and found spent shell casings in the middle of the 1400 block of Washington Street and the west alley north of the bar.
Police arrested and charged Kendrick L. Miller, 43, with felon in possession of a firearm, a Class D felony under Iowa law that carries a prison sentence of five years. Miller posted 10% of a $5,000 bond through a bonding company and was released from the Scott County Jail. A warrant has been issued for his arrest as he failed to appear for a preliminary hearing in the case set for Sept. 17 in Scott County District Court.
Ricky Miles, who told council members that he has been working at the Happy Hollow since it opened, said: “We try to run a safe place. We shut down the bar when there are problems. As far as shootings, there have been no shootings inside the bar. There have been no shootings in the parking lot.”
Miles said he heard the gunshots Sept. 9 because he had been cleaning up inside the bar and told police it sounded as if it was across the street. When he stepped out of the bar, all of the evidence markers that he could see were in the middle of Washington Street.
Melvin Hawkins, who also works at the bar, told council members that when he saw the news about the shooting the next morning, the media made it sound like the shooting occurred inside the bar. Later, media had the shooting occurring near the Happy Hollow, and then later, the shooting was in the street.
“I’ve talked to a lot of people who tell me, ‘Mel, there is a few things going on out there that none of us have control over.’ But it reflects on us because we’re right there.
“Nobody has the power to see what’s going on down the street and stopping it but the police,” Hawkins said. “We need more police. We need more policing in that area.”
Hawkins said he was surprised to learn that Miller was allowed to bond out and was on the run.
“I don’t get it,” he said. “I don’t know why they let him out.”
Scott County Sheriff Tim Lane explained that in Iowa, there is a bond schedule for each level of offense set by the legislature, and when that bond is met, the inmate is released from the jail.
Attorney Mike Meloy, representing the Happy Hollow and its owner, Michael Clark, told aldermen that city staff already had said the bar’s liquor license application should be approved and that the application already had been reviewed by the city’s police, fire and zoning departments.
Meloy also said there needed to be more police officers on the streets of Davenport and in the Washington Street area and the Fourth Ward.
He added that shutting down the Happy Hollow would not make the City of Davenport any safer.
“If you look at the record here, that this bar has not violated any of the city of Davenport ordinances or the Iowa liquor law licenses,” Meloy said. “To clear the record here, there is nobody who has been shot inside of the Happy Hollow bar. There have been no shots fired inside the Happy Hollow bar. There’s been no individuals stabbed inside the Happy Hollow bar.”
Meloy said: “Michael Clark does not control and cannot police the public right of ways of the city of Davenport. Neither can you folks. There is no legal basis to deny this particular license renewal.”
Davenport City Attorney Tom Warner said his research showed that most incidents occurred on Wednesday nights or early Thursday mornings from midnight to 1 a.m.
“I don’t know what’s going on at the Happy Hollow on Wednesdays with the Wednesday night crowd, but I think if they worked with the Police Department in a cooperative fashion we might have some success with tackling this what I would say (is) a Wednesday night issue,” Warner said.
Alderwoman Marion Meginnis, Ward 3, said when she first got on the council she had to deal with one of the downtown bars in her ward. She added that she was told by other aldermen that nothing could be done about it because the Iowa Alcoholic Beverages Division, or ABD, had a standard set so high for pulling liquor licenses that it was almost impossible.
“This is not the first time this has been an issue with this bar,” Meginnis said. “And there are other bars having problems. We can’t police every bar.” Owners have a responsibility, she said, and it’s not about the liquor license.
“In businesses where these issues evolve, they need to have a corrective plan,” Meginnis said. “That’s the case here.”
Meginnis said that in “good conscience” she could not vote to renew the Happy Hollow’s liquor license, “because it sends the wrong message to the ABD. We have to do something about this.”
After the meeting, Meloy said a meeting with police already was set with Davenport Police on Thursday to discuss what can be done to make the area around the bar safer.
Aldermen also voted 9-1 to approve a $53,780 contract for Langman Construction Inc. of Rock Island for the speed hump project fore East 31st and East 32nd streets. The lone no vote was Alderman Rick Dunn, 1st Ward, who said the city needs to have a policy in place before such a plan is put into place.