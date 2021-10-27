Davenport aldermen vote 6-4 in favor of Happy Hollow liquor license

Ricky Miles, who told council members that he has been working at the Happy Hollow since it opened, said: “We try to run a safe place. We shut down the bar when there are problems. As far as shootings, there have been no shootings inside the bar. There have been no shootings in the parking lot.”

Miles said he heard the gunshots Sept. 9 because he had been cleaning up inside the bar and told police it sounded as if it was across the street. When he stepped out of the bar, all of the evidence markers that he could see were in the middle of Washington Street.

Melvin Hawkins, who also works at the bar, told council members that when he saw the news about the shooting the next morning, the media made it sound like the shooting occurred inside the bar. Later, media had the shooting occurring near the Happy Hollow, and then later, the shooting was in the street.

“I’ve talked to a lot of people who tell me, ‘Mel, there is a few things going on out there that none of us have control over.’ But it reflects on us because we’re right there.

“Nobody has the power to see what’s going on down the street and stopping it but the police,” Hawkins said. “We need more police. We need more policing in that area.”