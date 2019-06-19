Davenport Alderwoman Kerri Tompkins has decided not to seek another term representing the city’s 8th Ward, saying she intends to spend more time with family.
Tompkins, a city council member for nearly six years, broke the news during the city’s committee of the whole meeting on Wednesday night. Her decision to leave City Hall comes as two other open ward contests are coming up this November.
"This opportunity has truly been an honor and privilege and I’m grateful for this experience," Tompkins said. "I believe staff and council has done a great job of engaging the community over the last few years and I hope someone or several residents in the 8th Ward will be interested to represent this area as I will not be seeking reelection this fall. I look forward to being more available for my family and appreciate all of the support."
Davenport’s 8th Ward covers the north-central section of the city. Its area is largely north of 53rd Street to the city’s northern border, divided by Pine Street on the west and Jersey Ridge Road on the east.
Other races are happening this year in the city’s 5th and 7th wards, as Alderwoman Rita Rawson and Alderman Mike Matson are running for the open contest to replace outgoing Mayor Frank Klipsch.