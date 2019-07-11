Davenport Alderwoman Marion Meginnis says she’ll seek another term on the city council during the upcoming municipal election in November.
Meginnis made the announcement Thursday on the two-year anniversary of her special election victory in 2017. She was elected to a full two-year term in November of that year.
In a statement, she pointed to the recent expansion and implementation of several city programs aimed toward urban revitalization, a main plank of her earlier campaigns. She also noted new city rules meant to increase accountability among landlords and added investments in city streets and infrastructure.
“But there is still much work to be done. While we have good city government with dedicated employees, navigating through municipal processes to solve problems can be challenging. We still struggle with aging infrastructure and too many vacant properties,” she said in the statement, adding: “These are some of the opportunities I’ll tackle in the coming months and years.”
The 3rd Ward covers the city's downtown — an area that's become a blossoming business district in recent years — and stretches through some of Davenport's oldest neighborhoods. Meginnis' predecessor, former Alderman Bill Boom, was removed from office after he was convicted of perjury for lying to a federal grand jury about a man who was charged with selling methamphetamine out of a home Boom owned.
Meginnis’ announcement comes as three other council seats will be vacated by members seeking another office or leaving for personal reasons.
Alderwoman Rita Rawson, 5th Ward, and Alderman Mike Matson, 7th Ward, are running for mayor. Alderwoman Kerri Tompkins, 8th Ward, has decided to step away from city government to spend more time with family.