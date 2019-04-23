Davenport Alderwoman Rita Rawson officially announced her candidacy for mayor Tuesday morning, promising to focus on affordable housing, urban revitalization and economic development if she’s elected in November.
“I look forward to being the next mayor of the city of Davenport,” Rawson told a group of about two dozen attendees on the top floor of the German American Heritage Center & Museum, adding: “I really do see Davenport as being that city that other municipalities can look to for having progressive stances and positive momentum (and) development for economic infrastructure as well as growth in jobs.”
Rawson, who’s represented the city’s 5th Ward since 2016, pointed to her community involvement with groups like the East Bluff Neighborhood Association, the Riverfront Improvement Commission and the Plan & Zoning Commission, saying she understands the wants and needs of everyday residents. She also referenced affordable housing, development along the Riverfront and downtown and building up the city’s older corridors as key components of her campaign platform.
Rawson also said she’ll advocate for being “very wise” with the city’s tax dollars, saying she’d encourage various public-private partnerships to make some of her visions for the city come true.
Rawson’s announcement comes more than seven months since Mayor Frank Klipsch surprised many in City Hall circles by choosing not to seek a third term. His bow out of city politics set the stage for a wide-open contest to succeed him.
Speaking to news reporters following her announcement, Rawson said Klipsch’s decision not to run partially influenced her choice.
“It’s always been something I’ve been interested in,” Rawson said. “I had actually talked to Mayor Klipsch three years ago about running for mayor when he was done. What precipitated this obviously is that he surprised us all by announcing last December that he wasn’t going to run. So, that put me in the position of kind of thinking about, ‘Hey, do I want to do this?’ And I do.”
Rawson also said more needs to be done about extending affordable housing options in the city. She referenced reports indicating affordable housing options are lacking in the area and the “hundreds of abandoned, boarded up structures across the city.”
“That’s a math equation to me that’s easily a 1+1=2," she said. "We need to start to put some programs together to start to effect change with some of those abandoned houses and turn them into housing that people can actually live in."
Roughly two-dozen people attended the event. Among them was Alderwoman Maria Dickmann, 2nd Ward, who stopped short of offering a formal endorsement for Rawson but said she “has some great ideas.”
Rawson’s bid for the mayor’s office is the second by a sitting council member. Alderman Mike Matson, 7th Ward, announced in February that he would seek the office, saying his No. 1 priority if elected would be enhancing public safety.
Also expected to announce a candidacy this week is Steve Duffy, a member of the Davenport Parks and Recreation Advisory Board. Duffy, a former insurance policy manager who retired about 10 years ago, is scheduled to kick off his campaign Wednesday morning at the unfinished Miracle Field in Prairie Heights Park.