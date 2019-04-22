Davenport Alderwoman Rita Rawson is expected to announce her candidacy for mayor on Tuesday, becoming the second council member to join the race for an open seat that’s likely to draw more candidates over the coming months.
Rawson, a city council member representing the city’s 5th Ward since 2016, is scheduled to make the announcement at 10:30 a.m. Tuesday in the German American Heritage Center & Museum. She’s also having a fundraiser in the home of Democratic Scott County Supervisor Ken Croken on Tuesday evening.
Rawson works as a financial advisor. If elected, she would be the city’s first African-American mayor.
So far, the only other person to publicly announce a try for the mayor's office is longtime Alderman Mike Matson, 7th Ward. He and Rawson are seeking the job held by Davenport Mayor Frank Klipsch, who surprised many in City Hall circles when he announced in December that he would not seek a third term.
Regular municipal elections are scheduled to take place in November. Candidates for city offices are usually given an August deadline by the Scott County Auditor's Office to file the paperwork necessary for getting on the ballot.