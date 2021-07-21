Davenport alderwomen announce reelection bids for city council seats

Alderwoman Marion Meginnis announced Wednesday she will seek reelection this fall to a third full term representing Davenport's 3rd ward.
Meginnis was first elected to the Davenport City Council in July 2017, winning a special election to fill a vacancy left after former Alderman Bill Boom pleaded guilty to a felony charge of providing a false statement to a grand jury and resigned from office.
Meginnis, president of Davenport Historic Preservation Consulting, LLC, ran again in November 2017 and was elected to a full term and was re-elected in November 2019.
The ward includes downtown Davenport and many of the city’s oldest neighborhoods.
Throughout her time on council, Meginnis has advocated for programs and ordinances that promote revitalization of Davenport's downtown, old west end industrial center and mid-century neighborhoods, including refinements to the city’s rental and zoning code and incentives for the rehabilitation of vacant, abandoned or dilapidated properties.
Meginnis and her husband Jack Haberman have lived in the 3rd Ward and Davenport’s Gold Coast neighborhood since 1997, when she moved to the area to work as president and general manager for WQAD-TV.
The pair helped to found the not-for-profit Gateway Redevelopment Group focused on saving distressed and abandoned properties in the Gold Coast neighborhood.
After retiring from from WQAD in 2007, Meginnis became part of the Davenport Weed and Seed Initiative which sought to better conditions in Davenport’s core neighborhoods.
"As I interact with residents and their issues, I am always asking myself how Davenport might alter existing regulations or introduce new programs that would benefit our citizens," Meginnis said in a statement. 'Cities can’t resolve every issue people face, but we need to continue to work diligently to make those changes where we have the power to do so."
Alderwoman Maria Dickmann, Ward 2, also told the Quad-City Times she plans to run for a fourth term this fall.
Dickmann was first elected to the Davenport City Council in November 2015, after serving two years on the Davenport Community School Board. She won a second term by defeating Mike Prunchak in November 2017. She did not face a challenger in the last city election in November 2019 for a third term.
Dickmann, who has two young daughters, has been a Davenport resident for 10 years, according to her bio on the city's website.
The ward covers the northwest corner of Davenport.
"There’s a lot of things that are finally able to start taking place, especially with the investment of (nearly $41 million in federal American Rescue Plan Act) money and the opportunity for council to lay groundwork" for Davenport's growth and prosperity "for the next 20 years," Dichmann said. "And I'm excited and honored to be part of that and bring a lot of experience to helping shape that process."