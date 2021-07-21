Davenport alderwomen announce reelection bids for city council seats

The pair helped to found the not-for-profit Gateway Redevelopment Group focused on saving distressed and abandoned properties in the Gold Coast neighborhood.

After retiring from from WQAD in 2007, Meginnis became part of the Davenport Weed and Seed Initiative which sought to better conditions in Davenport’s core neighborhoods.

"As I interact with residents and their issues, I am always asking myself how Davenport might alter existing regulations or introduce new programs that would benefit our citizens," Meginnis said in a statement. 'Cities can’t resolve every issue people face, but we need to continue to work diligently to make those changes where we have the power to do so."

Alderwoman Maria Dickmann, Ward 2, also told the Quad-City Times she plans to run for a fourth term this fall.

Dickmann was first elected to the Davenport City Council in November 2015, after serving two years on the Davenport Community School Board. She won a second term by defeating Mike Prunchak in November 2017. She did not face a challenger in the last city election in November 2019 for a third term.