Davenport and Bettendorf repealing panhandling ordinances

Soon, neither Davenport or Bettendorf will have ordinances on the books that restrict soliciting money, often called panhandling.

The two were among four Iowa cities the American Civil Liberties Union sent a letter to in April calling on them to repeal ordinances they said could open them up to a lawsuit. In the letter, the ACLU wrote that courts have found similar ordinances restricting panhandling violate the right to free speech enshrined in the First Amendment by “wrongly shut(ting) down the free speech of people asking for help.”

Currently, Davenport code bans people from verbally asking for money in roadways, medians, at intersections from cars not legally parked or in a way that impedes traffic. It also prohibits such activity in certain public places.

Davenport aldermen will vote the first of three times next week to repeal its two ordinances that handle "aggressive panhandling" and soliciting.

City Attorney Tom Warner said other city codes and state laws could head off safety issues that could arise, such as code that deals with blocking traffic.

Bettendorf repealed its ordinances this month, which required people to get a free license from City Hall to panhandle, ordered solicitors 100 feet away from roadways and intersections, and banned soliciting from certain public places, such as public buses.

The repeal request stems from a 2015 U.S. Supreme Court decision, Reed v. Town of Gilbert, which found that cities' restrictions on signage displayed must clear a high legal bar to exist — being narrowly tailored to a compelling government interest, called "strict scrutiny". A U.S. District Court of Appeals that includes Iowa struck down similar ordinances to Davenport and Bettendorf's based on the high court's ruling in 2019.

In 2018, the ACLU sent similar letters to Des Moines, Council Bluffs, and Grimes about their panhandling ordinances, which have all since been repealed. Dubuque, too, was among the batch of most recent cities to repeal its ordinance.

"We are glad to see many Iowa cities now recognize that panhandling is a matter of free speech, and that punishing homeless people with fines, fees, and arrests simply for asking for help is not only unconstitutional but also inhumane," said ACLU of Iowa Staff Attorney Shefali Aurora. "We commend Dubuque on moving swiftly to repeal its ordinance after receiving our letter. We look forward to a similar outcome with Bettendorf, Coralville, and Davenport, who have already assured us that they are no longer enforcing the unconstitutional ordinances."

Warner, in a background memo included in the Davenport council packets, wrote that the Supreme Court's decision and analysis since have had "vast negative impact on many reasonable regulations."

"If the US Supreme Court someday revisits its Gilbert analysis in light of its vast, negative impact on many reasonable regulations and abandons it or otherwise constrains it, the City may then be able to put something else in place," Warner wrote.

According to information from a records request, the City of Davenport hasn't issued any citations in the last year related to panhandling or soliciting. And as of April, Bettendorf had no active panhandling licenses, meaning no one had applied for one in the prior six months.

Bettendorf Police Chief Keith Kimball said the city has two traffic codes that deal with the behavior of entering the roadway.

"This (repealing the ordinance) is the prudent thing to do. I think we're good with our current codes in dealing with any situations that would come up," Kimball said.

Kimball added that one of the "good intentions" of the ordinance requiring panhandlers to get a license is so that the city could connect people with services if they need it. He said while that avenue of communication wouldn't be available anymore, officers on patrol would still stop and talk voluntarily with anyone asking for money or help.

"We certainly realize that safety is a key issue," said City Attorney Chris Curran. "The issue here, I think, is it dealt a lot with medians or it dealt a lot with being within a certain distance of a controlled intersection and those medians are oftentimes a place where people will picket or be delivering some sort of speech and so here what we want to deal right at this point ... is the issue of being in the roadway."