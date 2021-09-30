 Skip to main content
Davenport and Muscatine awarded $13 million for flood wall, levee construction
Davenport and Muscatine awarded $13 million for flood wall, levee construction

  • Updated
Davenport and Muscatine will receive millions in federal grant dollars for flood fighting efforts, the U.S. Department of Commerce announced Thursday.

U.S. Secretary of Commerce Gina M. Raimondo, in news release, said the federal government will award $13.1 million in grants to help the two river communities recover from flooding in 2019.

“These ... investments will enable Iowa, hard hit by recent flooding, to shore up protection in several communities, creating resiliency in the face of future disasters," Raimondo said in a statement.

The grants will allow the city of Davenport and the Muscatine Louisa Island Levee district to protect businesses and infrastructure from major flooding, "giving the community peace of mind in the event of future flooding events," Assistant Secretary of Commerce for Economic Development Alejandra Y. Castillo added in a statement.

The city of Davenport will receive a $9.9 million grant to build a flood wall and pumping system to protect the regional wastewater treatment facility near Credit Island from river and flash flooding. The project will be matched with $2.5 million in local funds, and is expected to retain more than 9,000 jobs, according to a news release.

Water Pollution Control Plant is one of the largest Wastewater Treatment plants in the State of Iowa, serving the cities of Davenport, Bettendorf, Panorama Park and Riverdale.

Davenport city workers begin setting up and filling the HESCO barriers along River Drive, Wednesday, April 8, 2020.

The Muscatine Louisa Island Levee District will receive a $3.2 million grant for a levee enhancement project, "which will provide enhanced flood protection to critical infrastructure and businesses in the region," according to the release.

The project will be matched with $3.2 million in local funds, and is expected to create 215 jobs, retain 3,598 jobs and generate $352 million in private investment.

Funding from the projects comes from $600 million approved by Congress for disaster relief for areas affected by hurricanes, typhoons, wildfires, volcanic eruptions, tornadoes and floods that occurred in 2018 and 2019.

“The 2019 Mississippi River floods hit our communities hard, and these funds will go a long way to minimizing future flood damage,” U.S Rep. Mariannette Miller-Meeks, R-Iowa, said in a statement. “The city of Davenport and the Muscatine Louisa Island Levee District have needed additional support for a while now, and I am happy to see it being delivered.”

U.S. Sen. Charles Grassley, R-Iowa, in a statement, said the grants will greatly benefit both communities "as they continue to ramp up flood protection projects."

City of Davenport and Muscatine County officials were out of the office or otherwise unavailable for comment Thursday afternoon.

Asked how the Department Commerce at arrived job retention, job creation and private investment figures tied to the projects, a spokesperson said estimates were provided by Davenport and Muscatine officials.

March of 2019 was just the start of what will be a years-long struggle to repair and rebuild livelihoods along major Midwest river systems. A massive storm drove river levels higher and higher in mid-March until hundreds of levees across the Missouri, Mississippi and Arkansas River basins failed. Then came the record rains.The Army Corps of Engineers estimated damage along the Missouri and Platte Rivers alone caused more than $1 billion in damage. The floods of 2019 punched so many holes in the river levee system, just the initial fixes aren't expected to be finished until late 2021. The Corps is now racing to patch as many holes as quickly as possible, but farmers, homeowners, even entire towns are still vulnerable as the 2021 wet season ramps up.The U.S. levee system is a true mishmash protecting millions of people and trillions of dollars of property and infrastructure near rivers. Much of it was built up following the Great Depression with no one agency charged with maintaining it. Some levees the federal government built, but the vast majority are built and maintained by locals. That makes for a massive range in the quality of levees, all of them expected to hold up for the safety of others.Based on data analysis of the National Levee Database, U.S. levees currently protect 19.5 million people, 5.5 million structures and $2.5 trillion in property value.It's an old, incredibly complex system facing a new reality: It wasn't built for floods like this. Experts agree wet seasons that are becoming more and more severe due to climate change will continuously challenge and damage one of the largest infrastructure systems in the country.

This is a developing story.

