Davenport approves $2 million contract for floodwall, renovations at baseball stadium

The first in a series of planned improvements to Davenport's minor league baseball stadium will cost the city an extra $260,813.
Davenport aldermen on Wednesday unanimously awarded a contract for more than $2 million to Tricon General Construction of Dubuque to build a floodwall on the northeast side of Modern Woodmen Park.
Once the space has been enclosed, a workout and fitness room will be built, along with renovations made to the home and visiting team clubhouses.
The project will be funded by the sale of municipal bonds.
City officials received six construction bids for the project. The lowest bid came in 15% over the city's estimated $1.75 million budget.
The improvements are required as part of a new 10-year lease agreement with Main Street Baseball, the Quad Cities River Bandits' ownership group, for the use of Modern Woodmen Park.
The agreement includes a list of more than $5 million in planned renovations and improvements to the ballpark to bring the 90-year-old stadium up to Major League Baseball facility standards.
Aldermen on Wednesday also approved plans, specifications and cost estimates to begin soliciting bids for an estimated $1.1 million replacement of the heating, cooling and ventilation system that serves the suite level of Modern Woodmen Park. The HVAC system is nearing the end of its useful life, according to city officials, and its replacement is also included in the revised stadium lease agreement.
In other businesses
Davenport aldermen also:
- Awarded a $484,332 contract to Langman Construction Inc. of Rock Island to reconstruct Sturdevant Street from Central Park Avenue to Hayes Street and Hayes Street from Division Street to Sturdevant. The project includes the removal and replacement of new concrete pavement, curb and gutter. The project will be paid for from proceeds from the sale of municipal bonds.
- Approved the sale of city-owned property at 1006 Warren St. to Yoshis Place LLC for $7,500. The limited liability corporation plans to invest approximately $30,300 to rehab and revitalize the abandoned property with the intent to sell as an owner-occupied dwelling. Yoshis Place must begin construction within 60 days of closing on the property. If unable to comply with the requirements of the purchase agreement, property will revert back to the city.