Davenport asking for input on design of new riverfront 'destination play area'

Main Street Landing site

Imagines from the Mississippi River, top, and from the Davenport Skybridge, bottom, show the proposed development site for the Destination Play Area at Main Street Landing. 

 CONTRIBUTED

The City of Davenport wants to know what residents want in a new riverfront amenity.

Residents can give their input on the proposed Main Street Landing at an open house forum on Aug. 23 from 3:30-7 p.m. at the Skybridge. The city will also be set up at the Freight House Farmers' Market on Aug. 27 to field feedback.

Davenport contracted with Sasaki, Inc. to design a destination riverfront play area, which the city set aside $6 million in American Rescue Plan funding to complete.

“This is an exciting time for the future of our community,” said Chad Dyson, Parks and Recreation director. “The project will invest 6 million dollars into the Davenport riverfront, providing a visionary park that is uniquely Davenport.”

The session Aug. 26 at the Skybridge will include several “walk-shops” to gather ideas through residents sharing visions, hopes, future use, and plans with Sasaki.

There will also be future opportunities to comment online, according to a city press release.

