Davenport asking for input on design of new riverfront 'destination play area'

The City of Davenport wants to know what residents want in a new riverfront amenity.

Residents can give their input on the proposed Main Street Landing at an open house forum on Aug. 23 from 3:30-7 p.m. at the Skybridge. The city will also be set up at the Freight House Farmers' Market on Aug. 27 to field feedback.

Davenport contracted with Sasaki, Inc. to design a destination riverfront play area, which the city set aside $6 million in American Rescue Plan funding to complete.

“This is an exciting time for the future of our community,” said Chad Dyson, Parks and Recreation director. “The project will invest 6 million dollars into the Davenport riverfront, providing a visionary park that is uniquely Davenport.”

The session Aug. 26 at the Skybridge will include several “walk-shops” to gather ideas through residents sharing visions, hopes, future use, and plans with Sasaki.

There will also be future opportunities to comment online, according to a city press release.