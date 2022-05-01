Davenport ‘at the turning point’ in launching Group Violence Intervention strategy

On the heels of a spike in gun fire in 2020, and months after forming a closed-doors task force to address gun violence in Davenport, city officials say this summer they will start implementing a strategy that has reduced gun violence in other communities.

Davenport is interviewing candidates to fill a coordinator position that will lead the violence-prevention strategy, called Group Violence Intervention, that engages people most likely to experience violence in their lives.

Group Violence Intervention is a messaging strategy that city officials say has led to fewer homicides and gun violence in communities like Boston and Cincinnati. Cedar Rapids implemented it in the last year, and officials there say it has seen early successes.

Mayor Mike Matson said the idea got support when it was floated by his violent crime task force, a panel Matson called together last summer that hasn't yet issued any written, public recommendations for addressing gun violence.

City officials say the strategy pinpoints on a fraction of a percent of the population who are members of social networks, such as formal gangs or neighborhood posses, who commit violence together and are at high risk of committing or becoming victims of violence.

The strategy uses community members, social service organizations and law enforcement to send a moral message against violence and to emphasize the legal consequences of violence and offer help escaping it.

The coordinator, a two-year grant-funded position, would find and coordinate messengers, track data on the program and coordinate resources to address participants’ challenges, such as housing, physical and mental health care, and substance abuse, according to the City of Davenport’s job posting.

City officials hope hire by mid-to-late May, and Davenport Police Major Jeff Bladel said the police department expects to provide training for its officers about the violence intervention strategy around the same time.

In 2020, Davenport police responded to a record-high number of shots-fired calls, prompting Matson to form a violent crime task force, which alongside city staff would investigate ways to address violent crime, including the Group Violence Intervention strategy, used in other communities.

In July, the Davenport City Council approved federal COVID-19 relief funds for a two-year $385,000 contract to National Network for Safe Communities at John Jay College for technical help launching the city’s new approach to violence intervention.

In March, city, court and social service organization representatives attended a training workshop in New York City.

“We are right at the turning point now, where we are moving from education on the strategy into implementation," said Sarah Ott, chief strategy officer for the city of Davenport.

Mirroring national trends, in the year after the record highs of 2020, the number of shots fired and gunshot victims in Davenport dropped in 2021. The number of confirmed shots-fired calls peaked in 2020 at 282 calls, according to data from a records request from the city. Fifty-six people were shot, eight died. In 2021, that number dropped to 208 confirmed shots fired calls, 50 people shot and six deaths.

From January to March 21 of this year, nine people have been shot, and two people were killed, according to the records requested.

The average age of victims ranges between 20 and 25 years old. In 2021, three of the six people who died from gun fire were under the age of 18.

The coordinator position is funded for two years through American Rescue Plan COVID-19 relief funds, Ott said. Eventually, Ott said city officials hope that the position finds a home under the umbrella of a community organization.

“We’re going to have discussions with our community partners: Where does that position live long term?" Ott said. "Is it with the city? Is it with a service organization? Is it with a funding partner? I’m not sure what that will look like. Our intent is not necessarily to just jettison it after two years.”

The city is asking for applicants with a bachelor’s degree in criminal justice, social services, public administration or a related area, and three years of experience related to the job duties. It also asks for candidates with strong project management, public outreach and multi-disciplinary coordination skills.

How will this new strategy work?

“The GVI partnership communicates directly with group members, conveying a powerful community message about disapproval for violence and in support of community aspirations; concrete opportunities for both immediate and longer-term assistance and support; and clear prior notice of the legal risks associated with continued violence. The partnership then delivers swiftly on these commitments,” a brief explaining the concept of the Group Violence Intervention strategy from the National Network for Safe Communities at John Jay College outlines.

According to the college, even in communities with high rates of violence, very few people are involved in homicides and shootings. Typically, less than half a percent of a city’s population contribute to as much as 70% of its homicide and gun violence, according to a 2015 analysis from the school.

Despite this, law enforcement has traditionally used broad enforcement tactics, reducing trust and harming communities.

“Groups” according to John Jay College, refer to social networks whose members commit violent crimes together and can include anything from national organized gangs, to neighborhood crews or posses that claim a particular block.

According to the college, personal slights, peer pressure and a “street code” among groups drive cycles of retaliation. Young men in these groups face homicide rates 100 times that of the national average, according to a 2017 study.

The Group Violence Intervention strategy, then, focuses acutely on those groups and brings messengers, such as a parent whose child died because of gun violence, to deliver an anti-violence message.

According to the National Network, communication about the strategy could happen anywhere but gave two methods for structured communication.

The first is a “call-in,” where law enforcement identify members of violent groups who can be compelled to attend the call-in because of terms of their probation or parole.

The second are called “custom notifications” which are home or street visits that communicate the anti-violence messaging to specific people from people in who can be credible messengers.

“These flexible visits can be deployed quickly to help interrupt cycles of violence, address retaliation and active disputes, calm hot spots and address “impact players” — including those who are not on supervision and difficult to reach,” a pamphlet described.

So, who would bring the messaging?

It could be community moral voices, such as family members of children killed, ex-offenders or former group members, faith leaders and survivors of violence, according to the National Network. Support and outreach program providers, too, could include mentoring programs, trauma care providers, school and job help, and physical and mental health services.

Organizations like Family Resources, a Davenport-based organization that offers free services to victims of violent crime, can connect people with services they may need such as therapy or safe and affordable housing, said Nicole Durbin, executive director of Family Resources and an attendee at the New York City workshop.

Already, Durbin said, Family Resources arrives in neighborhoods after police respond to shots-fired calls, to offer services to families in the area.

The Group Violence Intervention strategy, Durbin said, focuses on offering those support structures to people with proximity to gun violence to break cycles of violence.

"It's going to take a lot of coordination and consistency and really demonstrating to the community that it's a partnership," Durbin said. "It's not just about law enforcement. It's not just about social services. It's about all of us saying we're not OK with people dying. You know, I don't care if you have a record ... . You still deserve to be alive, safe and out of jail. So how do we help you?"

Durbin said moving forward with the new strategy would show where the Quad-Cities needed more services, like the number of licensed therapists.

"In general, the amount of funding that we have for our survivor services is not enough to cover the needs that exist in our community," Durbin said. "So there will be a capacity issue ... . So it's a matter of thinking through what resources already exist and are helpful and do they have the capacity to continue to help, and what resources are we missing?"

According to the National Network, the partnership emphasizes prevention over enforcement, but when enforcement is necessary, “GVI capitalizes on the fact that groups are involved in a variety of criminal offenses. That means that the law enforcement partnership has a wide menu of options for delivering sanctions to the entire group in addition to pursuing individual perpetrators of violence.”

Collecting and investigating data on groups in Davenport

Staff at the National Network at John Jay and the Davenport police are conducting an audit of the past five years of violent crime to identify whom to target.

Major Jeff Bladel said in the past three years, the Davenport Police Department had investigated 24 homicides, 120 non-fatal shootings and 683 shots-fired calls. The numbers Bladel pulled, he said, may be different from ones provided in a records request because he pulled numbers from the gun crimes unit, which reviews each report and vets the shots-fired calls.

But, gun crimes are being committed by a very small share of the population, Bladel said.

“When you come down from the 30,000-foot view, and you're looking at who is actually pulling the triggers in our community, it is a small group of individuals,” Ott said. “And so when you can focus on that, it seems much less overwhelming. It is manageable. This is something that our community together can really tackle.”

What’s next?

The March workshop in New York City was attended by representatives from Davenport city administration, Davenport police, Scott County Sheriff’s Office, the 7th Judicial District, correctional services, the Scott County Attorney’s Office, juvenile court services, Davenport Community Schools, Scott County YMCA, Family Resources, QC Community Foundation and four community members, according to Ott.

Ott and Bladel, in an interview in early April, said the city was planning outreach to social service organizations and putting together a framework for implementing the strategy in the weeks after returning from New York.

“We would want to start soon, but it’ll be a process, right? Probably the entire the two years moving, growing, and learning, and adjusting the strategy,” Bladel said.

“And building capacity,” Ott added.

On the violent crime task force formed last summer

Since Matson announced a violent-crime task force in June 2021 in the wake of a surge of shootings, the group has met five times, according to Matson, and does not have any upcoming meetings planned, nor has made any formal recommendations.

Upon its formation, the 29-member task force, made up of city elected officials, staff, social service organization staffers, school officials and courts representatives, expressed unanimously the panel should be closed to the public to encourage frank and open discussions before trying to get community buy-in on recommendations, Matson said.

The task force hasn’t issued any formal recommendations, Matson said. However, city staff did float the idea of the Group Violence Intervention strategy with the panel, which “fully supported” the recommendation, he said. The panel did not formally vote.

Otherwise, Matson said, the group focused on big-picture hurdles to tackling crime in the short and long term, including discussing education and housing challenges.

City officials stress that the city's efforts will take some time to show results.

“We didn’t get into this problem overnight, and we’re not going to fix this problem overnight,” Ott said. “But I will say that the mayor, our City Council, our police department, our city leadership is absolutely dedicated to addressing this. We can’t do it alone.”

If you or a loved one have experienced sexual assault, domestic violence, or other violence, Family Resources has 24-hour toll free crisis line: 866-921-3354.

