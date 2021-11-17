Davenport attorney announces she will run again for Scott County board in 2022

Newton serves as a commissioner on the Bi-State Regional Commission and the Davenport Affirmative Action Commission. She is also a board member of the Quad Cities Chamber of Commerce, Q2030 and serves as president of the League of Latin American Citizens (LULAC) Council #10.

Earlier this year, Newton was also appointed to serve on the Iowa Temporary Redistricting Advisory Commission.

According to her campaign website, "Scott county should be at the forefront in growing the population and economy of our entire bi-state region so together we all win."

"The time to invest in our future is now so we can attract talent and businesses to our region giving our children and grandchildren a reason to call this great area their home," her website states. "We need to engage the residents of Scott County so everyone has the opportunity to take an active role in helping shape our future. We need to build community partnerships so we can fund projects that will provide a higher quality of life for ALL residents of Scott County.

"We need to embrace our diversity, resolve our challenges and achieve a prosperous future for all," the statement continues. "The Scott County Board of Supervisors is responsible for major decisions that affect not just the county, but our entire bi-state region. It is imperative we have a board of supervisors that is reflective of the diverse population of Scott County guaranteeing all residents have representation. We need a strong advocate who can be a voice for all people. I am that advocate for Scott County."

