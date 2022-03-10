Davenport awards contract for next phase of 53rd reconstruction to start this spring

The Davenport city council approved a $9 million bid Wednesday for the second phase of work to 53rd Street.

The new phase is expected to begin later this spring, said Clay Merritt, Davenport’s assistant public works director.

The first segment of roadway will be Lorton Avenue to Elmore Avenue. Then intersection improvements, from Eastern Avenue to Jersey Ridge. Merritt previously said this work will take about two years.

It includes reconstruction of the existing four-lane thoroughfare, the addition of a center left-turn lane, construction of a 5-foot-wide sidewalk on the north side of 53rd Street, and an 8-foot-wide multi-use path to the south.

The Iowa Department of Transportation bid out the $9 million project, which will be partially covered by a $3.7 million federal transportation grant. Langman Construction, of Rock Island was awarded the $9,075,259.10 contract.

Current lane closures on 53rd come from relocation of private utilities in preparation for this second phase of reconstruction, Merritt said, which will reconstruct about a mile of roadway.

Merritt said the city would have more concrete details on construction timelines and lane closures in the next few weeks once the city meets with the contractor.

The fourth and fifth stages of the project, reconstructing 53rd from Eastern Avenue to Jersey Ridge Road, then from Jersey Ridge Road to Lorton Avenue, are scheduled for the 2023 construction season.

He said road blocks will be up for a while, and asked motorists to be conscious of road workers and other drivers.

“I would say ‘Be respectful of each other. Take your time, drive slow, be respectful of our construction workers, keep an eye out for people and keep everyone’s safety in mind.’”

Last summer, the first phase of reconstruction from Brady Street to Eastern Avenue was finished.

